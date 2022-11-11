Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/11/22)

- An unfinished Aaron Carter autobiography is being rushed to stores next week, and Hilary Duff is calling it an “UNIFORMED, HEARTLESS money grab”…the autobiography claims that she lost her virginity to Aaron when she was 13 and he was 12
- Yet another PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT for Nick Cannon and this time Abby de la Rosa….this will be 12 kids in total!
I saw this on FB and it really helped. I thought he started having multiples with a few of the same women. pic.twitter.com/51JceToqZG
— Mrs. Grotke (@__BHB__) November 6, 2022
- Chris Rock will be the first artist ever to PERFORM LIVE on Netflix
- The “Sexiest Man Alive” is taken! 41-year-old Chris Evans has been dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista for over a year and “it’s SERIOUS“
- PICS: Gisele Bunchen bought a $11.5 million mansion right across from Tom Brady!
- The beautiful story of Jeff Bridges working with a trainer in order to be able to stand long enough to walk his daughter DOWN THE AISLE
- Jason Momoa BARES BUTT while stripping down to Hawaiian malo: I ‘don’t like wearing clothes anymore’
- Jay Pharaoh said Pete Davidson is packing 9 INCHES down there
- PICS: Kris Jenner wished her boyfriend Corey Gamble a happy 42nd birthday calling him an “amazing partner” and “Stepdad”
- The highly-anticipated SEASON 5 of “Yellowstone” begins on Sunday with a 2-hour premiere
- VIDEO: Madonna’s latest photo shoot includes video of her licking water from a dog bowl.
- Jerry Springer apologizes for his talk show, “I’m SO SORRY. What have I done? I’ve ruined the culture.”
- Christina Applegate talks about the “TORTURE” of filming “Dead to Me” with MS
- Celebrities are LEAVING TWITTER and there is now a running list
- VIDEO: Just Mariah Carey watching “The Crown” while sipping tea in a tiara
- PICS: Just a cute family photo of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter Malti
- Here is the trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 4”