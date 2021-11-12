Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/12/21)

- Red (Taylor’s Version) is FINALLY HERE featuring unreleased tracks and her 10 Minute version of “All To Well”… Swifties decoded all the hidden Easter eggs so you don’t have to!
It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is outhttps://t.co/ZUAWDuv4jL pic.twitter.com/Ji26KdOlWQ
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 12, 2021
- Britney Spears has her #FreeBritney shirt on for her court hearing… Today could be the END of her 13+ years conservatorship
- It’s official: Paris Hilton tied the knot!! See all the celebrities who appeared at her wedding!
My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum 📸 @josevilla pic.twitter.com/b1qU20cG8f
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 12, 2021
- TMI? The Rock finally explains why he REFUSES bathroom breaks at the gym
- It’s a love story… Taylor Swift and Starbucks have COLLABED! You can order your own “Taylor Latte” starting today!
.@taylorswift13 and Starbucks are collaborating to celebrate the much-anticipated release of #RedTaylorsVersion and red cup season for the holidays! 🧣 https://t.co/QLV1pXWPiL
— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 12, 2021
- Jennifer Coolidge in Netflix’s first ever LGBTQ+ – led Holiday trailer is out now!
- WATCH: The first trailer for “And Just Like That,” Sex and the City reboot!