bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Alexis Fuller |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/12/21)

Screen Shot 2021-11-12 at 8.07.48 AM
  • Red (Taylor’s Version) is FINALLY HERE featuring unreleased tracks and her 10 Minute version of “All To Well”… Swifties decoded all the hidden Easter eggs so you don’t have to!

  • Britney Spears has her #FreeBritney shirt on for her court hearing… Today could be the END of her 13+ years conservatorship
  • It’s official: Paris Hilton tied the knot!! See all the celebrities who appeared at her wedding!

  • TMI? The Rock finally explains why he  REFUSES bathroom breaks at the gym
  • It’s a love story… Taylor Swift and Starbucks have COLLABED!  You can order your own “Taylor Latte” starting today!

  • Jennifer Coolidge in Netflix’s first ever LGBTQ+ – led Holiday trailer is out now!
  • WATCH:  The first trailer for “And Just Like That,” Sex and the City reboot!

 