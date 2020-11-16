bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/16/20)

diddy
  • Diddy has no idea how to dive into a pool, and the Internet is loving it

  • VIDEO: Tyler Perry’s People Choice Awards ACCEPTANCE SPEECH is exactly what we all need to hear in 2020
  • VIDEO: Demi Lovato still believes aliens and mermaids are real, “I’m on a different level of that [belief]. I have made contact”
  • Michael Jackson is still #1 on Forbes’ annual list of the TOP EARNING DEAD CELEBRITIES…making $48 million last year! Dr. Seuss is 2nd bringing in $33 million
  • “Birthday Sex” singer, 33-year-old Jeremih is battling COVID-19 & is on a VENTILATOR fighting for his life
  • Did Pope Francis  really “like” this Instagram model’s RACY LOCKER ROOM PHOTO?
  • Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis BROKE UP after 9 years together and two children…they were engaged for 7 years
  • Post Malone says Drake SUCKS at beer pong
  • Police have ARRESTED a suspect in the random attack of Rick Moranis  in New York City
  • People’s Choice Awards COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS…Jimmy Fallon won Favorite Nighttime Talk Show and didn’t UNMUTE his mic until his time was up!
  • VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres won the Best Daytime Talk Show award and thanks her “amazing staff” saying, “I love them all; and I thank them for what they do every single day
  • VIDEO: Chris Evans and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman had a playdate for their rescue dogs
  • Did you know that Kamala Harris DATED Montel Williams about 20 years ago?
  • Chris Pratt from “Guardians of the Galaxy” is JOINING Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder”
  • PICS: Someone bought the actual Rudolph and Santa from the 1964 stop-motion special, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” for a whopping $368,000!
  • “Bad Boys” was originally going to STAR Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey…but Dana backed out and Will Smith & Martin Lawrence were eventually slotted for the roles
  • VIDEO: The “Fresh Prince” reunion special hits HBO Max November 19th.  Check out a new trailer

 

 