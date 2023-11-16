Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/16/23)

PICS: Kim Kardashian covers GQ “Men of the Year” edition after being named “Tycoon of the Year”
Hi! I’m the GQ Man of the Year! 😱🤯🥰 pic.twitter.com/sSrV4kExZv
— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 14, 2023
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are introducing their PARENTS to each other this coming Monday Night Football game! And now you can board a Taylor SWIFT CRUISE?!?!
- “Friends” co-stars’ EMOTIONAL tributes….Jennifer Aniston’s POST, Courteney Cox POST, Matt LeBlanc’s POST, David Schwimmer’s POST and Lisa Kudrow’s POST
- Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial is becoming a MUSICAL called “Gwyneth Goes Skiing”
- PICS: Have you seen Harry Styles shaved head???? Alexis is NOT a fan
- Jada Pinkett Smith responds to claims from former assistant/friend that Will Smith had sex with another man on the set of “Fresh Prince”, simply saying “WE SUIN'”
- Mariah Carey’s FAVORITE CHRISTMAS SONG is not one of her own! “my favorite all-time Christmas song is Nat King Cole‘s version of ‘[The] Christmas Song.’
- Kylie Minogue HEADLINES at Las Vegas Grand Prix opening ceremony as Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Co arrive for first Sin City race in 41 years
- PICS: Justin Timberlake joins *NSYNC on the red carpet for the Trolls premiere & is all smiles following Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir
- Jimmy Kimmel is going to be BACK to host the Oscars as his ratings were up!
- Kevin Hart will receive the Mark Twain Prize for AMERICAN HUMOR next March, “I’ve been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago. To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal.”
- VIDEO: Meghan Thee Stallion’s entire work out in 60 seconds
- VIDEO: Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton recreated one of their classic “One Tree Hill” fights
- Robert Pattinson once used an INFLATABLE BOAT as his bed, dining table, and couch for six months because he didn’t have any furniture
- PICS: How the hell does Tony Danza look like this at age 72????