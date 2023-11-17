Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/17/23)

- Snoop Dogg says he’s giving up SMOKING WEED…at one point in 2021, he admitted to taking 81 smoke breaks a day!
- John Legend, Demi Lovato and Charlie Puth are giving you PERMISSION to make AI music with their voices!
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused by singer, ex-girlfriend Cassie of RAPE, YEARS OF ABUSE, and blowing up Kid Cudi’s car in lawsuit
- Martha Stewart CANCELED her Thanksgiving dinner…in case you are just over already too
- Do NOT tell Alexis but Brie Tiesi from “Selling Sunset” says Michael B. Jordan was NOT GOOD in bed
- This family is going viral for their beautiful MATTHEW PERRY HOLIDAY LIGHTS tribute!
- Disney is already TALKING about “Frozen 4”
- Mariah Carey has a new CHRISTMAS BARBIE
- Turns out Taylor Swift isn’t the only one with a #1 hit in her relationship…Travis Kelce and his brother Jason’s Christmas SONG HITS#1 on Apple iTunes
- Salma Hayek told Kim Kardashian her real career might be ACTING! Was she being nice or sincere to the Skims founder?
- Dana Carvey’s son dies at age 32 of an ACCIDENTAL OVERDOSE
-