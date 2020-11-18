bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox

Brooke's 60 Second Sleaze (11/18/20)

LOS ANGELES – NOV 04: Michael B. Jordan arrives for the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards on November 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA

  • It was also the FIRST TIME “Schitts Creek” star and writer Daniel Levy made the list, joking “This form of sexy is a niche market”
  • George Clooney confirms he once gave 14 FRIENDS $1 MILLION IN CASH as a gift….and the story of how he did it is straight out of a heist movie!
  • VIDEO: Dolly Parton’s $1 million donation to coronavirus research in April helped Moderna develop their vaccine, “I’m just happy that anything I do can help somebody else!” Here’s the FULL STORY of how this all started with a car crash and an unlikely friendship!
  • Ciara and Russell Wilson are releasing a fragrance inspired by THEIR LOVE
  • Conan O’Brien ENDING his late night talk show hosting run after 28 years!
  • Lil Wayne has been hit with a FEDERAL WEAPONS charge
  • VIDEO: Lizzo would like you to know that fame and money don’t solve your problems
  • Meghan Trainor says she won’t have sex with her husband WHILE PREGNANT
  • Megan Fox says loving Machine Gun Kelly is like “LOVING A TSUNAMI or a forest fire.”
  • PICS: Lana Del Ray swears that mesh mask she had on had clear plastic sewn on the inside!
  • 30 DELETED CELEBRITY TWEETS that did not age well!
  • “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I tops the 100 MOST SHAZAMED Songs of All Time with 36.6 MILLION Shazams
  • An UNO GAME SHOW is in the works, it will offer a “supersized Uno experience, that also incorporates audience participation, over-the-top physical challenges and trivia, as well as other creative elements.”
  • VIDEO: Rebel Wilson showing off the results of all her hard work!
  • VIDEO: This Wheel of Fortune loss hurts to even watch!
  • Are you excited about “Tom & Jerry” live action movie???

 