Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/18/20)

- Michael B. Jordan is People’s SEXIEST MAN Alive 2020!
Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: 'The Women in My Family Are Proud of This One'
- It was also the FIRST TIME “Schitts Creek” star and writer Daniel Levy made the list, joking “This form of sexy is a niche market”
- George Clooney confirms he once gave 14 FRIENDS $1 MILLION IN CASH as a gift….and the story of how he did it is straight out of a heist movie!
- VIDEO: Dolly Parton’s $1 million donation to coronavirus research in April helped Moderna develop their vaccine, “I’m just happy that anything I do can help somebody else!” Here’s the FULL STORY of how this all started with a car crash and an unlikely friendship!
- Ciara and Russell Wilson are releasing a fragrance inspired by THEIR LOVE
- Conan O’Brien ENDING his late night talk show hosting run after 28 years!
- Lil Wayne has been hit with a FEDERAL WEAPONS charge
- VIDEO: Lizzo would like you to know that fame and money don’t solve your problems
- Meghan Trainor says she won’t have sex with her husband WHILE PREGNANT
- Megan Fox says loving Machine Gun Kelly is like “LOVING A TSUNAMI or a forest fire.”
- PICS: Lana Del Ray swears that mesh mask she had on had clear plastic sewn on the inside!
- 30 DELETED CELEBRITY TWEETS that did not age well!
- “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I tops the 100 MOST SHAZAMED Songs of All Time with 36.6 MILLION Shazams
- An UNO GAME SHOW is in the works, it will offer a “supersized Uno experience, that also incorporates audience participation, over-the-top physical challenges and trivia, as well as other creative elements.”
- VIDEO: Rebel Wilson showing off the results of all her hard work!
- VIDEO: This Wheel of Fortune loss hurts to even watch!
- Are you excited about “Tom & Jerry” live action movie???