bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/19/20)

Demi Lovato at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM G
Demi Lovato at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA on May 20, 2018.
  • PICS: Demi Lovato shaves half her hair off…and fans have big feelings!

  • Famed film director Spike Lee’s next project is VIAGRA THE MUSICAL!
  • Matthew McConaughey the next GOVERNOR of Texas??? He’s not ruling it out!
  • VIDEO: The Rock is trying to get you to buy a contraption that makes ICE BALLS…and it will only cost you $1,000!
  • PICS: The Kardashian family’s fake mansion from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is on the market for $8 million
  • Gwen Stefani is LEAVING “The Voice” and being replaced by Nick Jonas
  • Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson will be part of “Mariah Carey’s MAGICAL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL” on Apple TV+ along with Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris
  • According to the People’s Sexiest Man Alive READERS POLL,  Joe Jonas is the Sexiest New Dad, Prince Harry is the Sexiest Royal, and the Hemsworths are the Sexiest Brothers
  • Heartbreaking news. Bobby Brown’s  son Bobby Brown Jr. was FOUND DEAD in his home yesterday.  He was only 28
  • “Wonder Woman 1984” will still HIT THEATERS on Christmas Day, but thanks to COVID, it’s also debuting on HBO Max the same day
  • The HARDEST EXERCISE Jason Momoa has ever done…was yoga!
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa have a new song and video coming out tomorrow called “Prisoner”
  • People were furious with Apple when they said the “Charlie Brown” holiday specials would only be on Apple TV+, so now Apple is allowing the Thanksgiving and Christmas specials to AIR ON PBS
  • VIDEO: Former contestant on 2017’s season of “America’s Got Talent”, Mike Yung, goes viral for his subway performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”
  • VIDEO: Snoop Dogg kicks it with a sea turtle in new Sodastream commercial
  • VIDEO: Last night on “The Masked Singer”, the Serpent was unmasked and it turned out to be the first non-celebrity on the show….and it brought the judges to tears!
  • Lil Yachty just redid the “Saved by the Bell” THEME SONG for the reboot….you like?