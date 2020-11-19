Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/19/20)

- PICS: Demi Lovato shaves half her hair off…and fans have big feelings!
New new 🖤
Cut & color by Alchemist Amber
Hair: Paul Norton
Makeup: @RokaelBeauty
Styling: Siena
Pics: @KRITIKOZZZ pic.twitter.com/0gcTUlbg6a
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 19, 2020
- Famed film director Spike Lee’s next project is VIAGRA THE MUSICAL!
- Matthew McConaughey the next GOVERNOR of Texas??? He’s not ruling it out!
- VIDEO: The Rock is trying to get you to buy a contraption that makes ICE BALLS…and it will only cost you $1,000!
- PICS: The Kardashian family’s fake mansion from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is on the market for $8 million
- Gwen Stefani is LEAVING “The Voice” and being replaced by Nick Jonas
- Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson will be part of “Mariah Carey’s MAGICAL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL” on Apple TV+ along with Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris
- According to the People’s Sexiest Man Alive READERS POLL, Joe Jonas is the Sexiest New Dad, Prince Harry is the Sexiest Royal, and the Hemsworths are the Sexiest Brothers
- Heartbreaking news. Bobby Brown’s son Bobby Brown Jr. was FOUND DEAD in his home yesterday. He was only 28
- “Wonder Woman 1984” will still HIT THEATERS on Christmas Day, but thanks to COVID, it’s also debuting on HBO Max the same day
- The HARDEST EXERCISE Jason Momoa has ever done…was yoga!
- VIDEO: Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa have a new song and video coming out tomorrow called “Prisoner”
- People were furious with Apple when they said the “Charlie Brown” holiday specials would only be on Apple TV+, so now Apple is allowing the Thanksgiving and Christmas specials to AIR ON PBS
- VIDEO: Former contestant on 2017’s season of “America’s Got Talent”, Mike Yung, goes viral for his subway performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”
- VIDEO: Snoop Dogg kicks it with a sea turtle in new Sodastream commercial
- VIDEO: Last night on “The Masked Singer”, the Serpent was unmasked and it turned out to be the first non-celebrity on the show….and it brought the judges to tears!
- Lil Yachty just redid the “Saved by the Bell” THEME SONG for the reboot….you like?