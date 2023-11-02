bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/2/23)

mean girls 2
  • Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert REUNITED….for a Walmart commercial! And we honestly LOVE IT! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL COMMERICAL]
  • Your newest Late-Night Host stands apart as the ONLY FEMALE and def the youngest…29 year old Taylor Tomlinson!
  • Matthew Perry NEGATIVE for Fentanyl and meth
  • Kanye West now lives in an APARTMENT with NO security, NO nannies and NO chef…and North prefers to be at her dads and fans freak out over the 10 year old eating a RAW ONION like an apple
  • PICS: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spotted on a theater date!
  • Britney Spears’ memoir has sold 1.1 MILLION COPIES in its first week
  • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kept trick-or-treaters AWAY with crime scene tape!
  • PICS: “What in the black face is going on”! Fans outraged after Kim & Khloe Kardashian are accused of darkening their complexions for their Bratz Doll Costumes…but Khloe ignores the criticism and breaks down her TRANSFORMATION
  • Salma Hayek says Kim Kardashian’s ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ tribute gave her ‘PTSD
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner supported by her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards
  •  Olivia Rodrigo NEW SONG “Can’t Catch Me Now” for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” comes out tomorrow
  • “Schitt’s Creek” actor apologizes for “IGNORANT” Halloween costume
  • ‘Friends’ director shares cast’s FIRST TEXTS after Matthew Perry’s death
  • VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy grants Christmas wishes in the Peacock holiday movie “Genie”