Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/22/21)

- There’s a new HBO Max COMPETITION SERIES that gives ordinary guys a chance to release their inner Channing Tatum! It’s based on the “Magic Mike” movie [SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER]
- Britney Spears slams Christina Aguilera for ‘REFUSING to speak’ on conservatorship [Here’s the VIDEO Britney is referring to]…and Christina has RESPONDED
- BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion all took home 3 AWARDS at the American Music Awards! BTS performed “BUTTER” and “My Universe” with Coldplay
- Joe Exotic is being transferred to a federal medical facility due to his AGGRESSIVE PROSTRATE CANCER diagnosis
- Twelve people will STAND TRIAL in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian in her Paris hotel room back in 2016
- Jennifer Lawrence GOT HIGH FOR REAL while filming “Don’t Look Up” . . . in order to be like her character. But, “I was a real target. Everyone was f*cking with me. … I guess because I was high. Easy to f*ck with.”
- PICS: Newly single Camila Cabello with mint green hair
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” had a $44 MILLION opening weekend
- Adele convinced Spotify to stop making AUTO SHUFFLE AUTOMATIC, “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended.”
- Terri Irwin said her love with “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin was enough to LAST A LIFETIME, and she never needs another man
- PICS: Just Lizzo chilling with some of the BTS members at Harry Styles concert
- PICS: Lady Gaga wished her “House of Gucci” co-star Adam Driver a happy birthday, and called him, quote, “a weirdo like me.”
- Remember that 2019 video of DRUNK TAYLOR SWIFT??? Taylor remembers it too!
- Art LaFleur, actor in ‘The Sandlot’ and ‘Field of Dreams,’ DIES AT 78