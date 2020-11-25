Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/25/20)

- LA Times predicted The Weeknd would get the most Grammy nominations….but he did NOT RECEIVE ONE! He tweeted, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” There’s a rumor he was snubbed because he wouldn’t perform . . . but the Academy denies it
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020
- Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Billie Eilish all BROKE GRAMMY RECORDS this year with the nominations…Beyoncé leads the pack with 9 nods!
- Eek! “The Drew Barrymore Show” under fire for giving a teacher and his alleged former student their FAIRY TALE WEDDING!
- “WAP” #2 on “Time” magazine’s list of the BEST SONGS OF 2020
- PICS: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez post lavish pic of private plane & receive lots of backlash for it!
- Megan Markle reveals she suffered a MISCARRIAGE this past July and finds a “path to healing” that she hopes will help others too
- Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” CONCERT FILM to debut on Disney+
- VIDEO: Congrats! Gabourey Sidibe and her boyfriend are engaged
- Dave Chappelle asks Netflix to PULL HIS SHOW and they agree…he’s asking everyone else to BOYCOTT “Chappelle’s Show”
- Tracy Morgan was handing out TURKEYS in the Bronx
- Did Ariana Grande secretly PAY TRIBUTE to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on her new album, “Positions”?
- Meghan Trainor’s new “Holidays” song featuring Earth, Wind & Fire