Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/27/23)

Two Contestants on “Squid Game: The Challenge” are suing for ON SET INJURIES Their lawyers say, “Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did.”
PICS: Paris Hilton is officially a MOTHER OF 2…after welcoming a new baby girl, London, via surrogate. London and her big brother Phoenix are less than a year apart!
Jamie Foxx, Axl Rose, Diddy, and Cuba Gooding Jr. are being sued in sexual assault LAWSUITS
Tiffany Haddish ARRESTED again for DUI in Beverly Hills on Friday morning, after falling asleep behind the wheel in the middle of a street. She joked about it at a gig later that day…but used the SAME LINE she did when she was busted last year!
VIDEO: 50 Cent brought out Ed Sheeran during his show in London
PICS: Ben Affleck and filter-free Jennifer Lopez were seen kissing on a sofa at a furniture store
SZA took home the MOST AWARDS at last night’s Soul Train Awards on BET, with four
Natalie Portman thinks it was an “accident of luck” that she was NEVER HARMED as a child actor
The open casting call for the “Karate Kid” sequel has already received over 10,000 ENTRIES