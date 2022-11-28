Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/28/22)

LOS ANGELES – NOV 04: Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 04, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA

Kim Kardashian “DISGUSTED and outraged” by Balenciaga holiday campaign that featured children holding BONDAGE TEDDY BEARS!

VIDEO: Drake sent DJ Khaled four luxury Toto toilets and he is beyond excited….and went in deep on how his biggest ideas in life come from when he’s taking a “theory”

PICS: Britney Spears renews fans concerns after sharing wild NSFW pic with caption “I like to suck”

Watch one of the stars of “A Christmas Story” get SCREAMED AT for taking pics in front of the house

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went back to the 7-11 he used to SHOPLIFT Snickers from as a teen & bought all of them!

The OLD GUY from “Squid Game” was indicted for sexual misconduct

PICS: Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted together at Knicks game

PICS: Here’s how all the celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving….Kim Kardashian’s is definitely the most impressive

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman gets a standing ovation for bidding $100,000 on Hugh Jackman’s “Music Man” hat for charity

Will Smith was getting ready to surprise an audience who’d just seen his new movie “Emancipation”, when he TESTED POSITIVE for COVID

VIDEO: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s son Malcolm got cake for his first birthday

Congrats! ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ alums Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are ENGAGED

Beyoncé was the BIG WINNER at Saturday’s “Soul Train Awards”

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez announces new album “This Is Me . . . Now” on the 20th anniversary of “This Is Me . . . Then”

Jennifer Grey says we can expect some characters from the original “Dirty Dancing” in the upcoming SEQUEL

Al Roker missed his first Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, because he was still recovering from BLOOD CLOTS in his legs

Here’s what Christmas movie should you watch based on your ZODIAC sign

VIDEO: Rebecca Black’s new music video is very adult and very OPPOSITE of how you remember her from her “Friday” days