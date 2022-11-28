bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/28/22)

LOS ANGELES – NOV 04: Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 04, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA
  • Kim Kardashian “DISGUSTED and outraged” by Balenciaga holiday campaign that featured children holding BONDAGE TEDDY BEARS! 
  • VIDEO: Drake sent DJ Khaled four luxury Toto toilets and he is beyond excited….and went in deep on how his biggest ideas in life come from when he’s taking a “theory”
  • PICS: Britney Spears renews fans concerns after sharing wild NSFW pic with caption “I like to suck”
  • Watch one of the stars of “A Christmas Story” get SCREAMED AT for taking pics in front of the house
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went back to the 7-11 he used to SHOPLIFT Snickers from as a teen & bought all of them!
  • The OLD GUY from “Squid Game” was indicted for sexual misconduct
  • PICS: Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted together at Knicks game
  • PICS: Here’s how all the celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving….Kim Kardashian’s is definitely the most impressive
  • VIDEO: Nicole Kidman gets a standing ovation for bidding $100,000 on Hugh Jackman’s “Music Man” hat for charity
  • Will Smith was getting ready to surprise an audience who’d just seen his new movie “Emancipation”, when he TESTED POSITIVE for COVID
  • VIDEO: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s son Malcolm got cake for his first birthday
  • Congrats! ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ alums Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are ENGAGED
  •  Beyoncé was the BIG WINNER at Saturday’s “Soul Train Awards”
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez announces new album “This Is Me . . . Now” on the 20th anniversary of “This Is Me . . . Then”
  • Jennifer Grey says we can expect some characters from the original “Dirty Dancing” in the upcoming SEQUEL
  • Al Roker missed his first Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, because he was still recovering from BLOOD CLOTS in his legs
  • Here’s what Christmas movie should you watch based on your ZODIAC sign
  • VIDEO: Rebecca Black’s new music video is very adult and very OPPOSITE of how you remember her from her “Friday” days