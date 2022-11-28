Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/28/22)

By Brooke Fox |
- Kim Kardashian “DISGUSTED and outraged” by Balenciaga holiday campaign that featured children holding BONDAGE TEDDY BEARS!
- VIDEO: Drake sent DJ Khaled four luxury Toto toilets and he is beyond excited….and went in deep on how his biggest ideas in life come from when he’s taking a “theory”
- PICS: Britney Spears renews fans concerns after sharing wild NSFW pic with caption “I like to suck”
- Watch one of the stars of “A Christmas Story” get SCREAMED AT for taking pics in front of the house
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went back to the 7-11 he used to SHOPLIFT Snickers from as a teen & bought all of them!
- The OLD GUY from “Squid Game” was indicted for sexual misconduct
- PICS: Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted together at Knicks game
- PICS: Here’s how all the celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving….Kim Kardashian’s is definitely the most impressive
- VIDEO: Nicole Kidman gets a standing ovation for bidding $100,000 on Hugh Jackman’s “Music Man” hat for charity
- Will Smith was getting ready to surprise an audience who’d just seen his new movie “Emancipation”, when he TESTED POSITIVE for COVID
- VIDEO: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s son Malcolm got cake for his first birthday
- Congrats! ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ alums Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are ENGAGED
- Beyoncé was the BIG WINNER at Saturday’s “Soul Train Awards”
- VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez announces new album “This Is Me . . . Now” on the 20th anniversary of “This Is Me . . . Then”
- Jennifer Grey says we can expect some characters from the original “Dirty Dancing” in the upcoming SEQUEL
- Al Roker missed his first Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, because he was still recovering from BLOOD CLOTS in his legs
- Here’s what Christmas movie should you watch based on your ZODIAC sign
- VIDEO: Rebecca Black’s new music video is very adult and very OPPOSITE of how you remember her from her “Friday” days