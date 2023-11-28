Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/28/23)

- Kim Kardashian is about to be a COMEDY STAR! Netflix has emerged victorious in a bidding war for “The Fifth Wheel,” a comedy starring Kim!
- Oscar winning director wants to make an EROTIC “JURASSIC PARK” movie!
- Omg did you see this tour of the celebs holiday lights???? Check out Kate Hudson, Conan O’Brien, Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian’s houses!
- PICS: Taylor Swift met with the family of the concertgoer who died at her Brazil Eras Tour show….and her private jet just landed in KANSAS CITY after her South American tour ended
- Jennifer Lawrence says she has NOT HAD PLASTIC SURGERY, she got a new makeup artist and grew up “I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.'”
- Stephen Colbert cancels “Late Show” for the week after suffering a RUPTURED APPENDIX
- The long-awaited “This Is Spinal Tap” sequel will begin filming at the end of February and director Rob Reiner confirmed three SURPRISE GUESTS: Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Garth Brooks
- Selma Blair says a doctor once dismissed her MS pain and suggested she GET A BOYFRIEND
- Tiffany Haddish vows to GET HELP after her second DUI arrest in two years
- Social media was VERY CONFUSED to see Smashing Pumpkins perform on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” Sunday night
- VIDEO: United Airlines has released a TERRIBLY CHEESY Hallmark style Christmas rom-com called “Love in Plane Sight”
- Nicki Minaj had NO IDEA her new fragrance was being released last week