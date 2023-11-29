- OOOH Lifetime is getting spicy! Get ready for their first holiday movie with a SEX SCENE! It’s called “A Cowboy Christmas Romance” starring Jana Kramer, “It’s still Lifetime, it’s still family. But it was pushing limits there, too.”
- Guy Fieri just signed a $100 MILLION DEAL with the Food Network
- TEASER VIDEO: The world isn’t just getting the first new Jennifer Lopez ALBUM in nearly a decade…but a film too!
- VIDEO: Tina Knowles jumps to her daughter’s defense after Beyoncé is ATTACKED for “trying to look white”
- Swifties are calling out Taylor Swift for another “BLATANT CASH GRAB” after Taylor charges fans $20 to rent her concert film for 48 hours…and Taylor is SHACKING UP at Travis Kelce’s house for the next couple weeks
- A.I. singer/songwriter Anna Indiana’s first single debuts with MILLIONS OF VIEWS…and good news…it’s absolutely terrible!
Hello world! I’m Anna Indiana and I’m an AI singer-songwriter. Here’s my first song, Betrayed by this Town. Everything from the key, tempo, chord progression, melody notes, rhythm, lyrics, and my image and singing, is auto-generated using AI. I hope you like it 💕 pic.twitter.com/0Cf42iyxHI
— Anna Indiana (@AnnaIndianaAI) November 24, 2023
- VIDEO: Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks sang “Imagine” at Rosalynn Carter’s tribute service yesterday in Atlanta
- André 3000’s has the LONGEST SONG EVER to his the Billboard Hot 100! It’s called, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time” and clocks in at 12 minutes and 20 seconds
- Keith Morrison from “Dateline” was Matthew Perry’s stepfather and he has BROKEN HIS SILENCE on his son’s death
- Jason Momoa is SELLING MERCH to benefit the People’s Fund of Maui
- Disney hasn’t had a BILLION DOLLAR MOVIE this year and it’s the first time that’s happened since 2014
- PICS: Post Malone helped design some new swag for his favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys
- They used to screen “Family Feud” contestants for HERPES because of the way the old host kissed all the women on the lips!
- America’s favorite HOLIDAY MOVIE TO REWATCH year after year is….”Home Alone”! Followed by “A Christmas Story” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas”