bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/29/23)

  • OOOH Lifetime is getting spicy! Get ready for their first holiday movie with a SEX SCENE! It’s called  “A Cowboy Christmas Romance” starring Jana Kramer, “It’s still Lifetime, it’s still family.  But it was pushing limits there, too.”
  • Guy Fieri just signed a $100 MILLION DEAL with the Food Network
  • TEASER VIDEO: The world isn’t just getting the first new Jennifer Lopez ALBUM in nearly a decade…but a film too!
  • VIDEO: Tina Knowles jumps to her daughter’s defense after Beyoncé is ATTACKED for “trying to look white”
  • Swifties are calling out Taylor Swift for another “BLATANT CASH GRAB” after Taylor charges fans $20 to rent her concert film for 48 hours…and Taylor is SHACKING UP at Travis Kelce’s house for the next couple weeks
  • A.I. singer/songwriter Anna Indiana’s first single debuts with MILLIONS OF VIEWS…and good news…it’s absolutely terrible!

  • VIDEO: Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks sang “Imagine” at Rosalynn Carter’s tribute service yesterday in Atlanta
  •  André 3000’s has the LONGEST SONG EVER to his the Billboard Hot 100! It’s called, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time” and clocks in at 12 minutes and 20 seconds
  • Keith Morrison from “Dateline” was Matthew Perry’s stepfather and he has BROKEN HIS SILENCE on his son’s death
  •  Jason Momoa is SELLING MERCH to benefit the People’s Fund of Maui
  • Disney hasn’t had a BILLION DOLLAR MOVIE this year and it’s the first time that’s happened since 2014
  • PICS: Post Malone helped design some new swag for his favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys
  • They used to screen “Family Feud” contestants for HERPES because of the way the old host kissed all the women on the lips!
  • America’s favorite HOLIDAY MOVIE TO REWATCH year after year is….”Home Alone”! Followed by  “A Christmas Story” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

 