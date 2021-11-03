Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/3/21)

- Mariah Carey has a new CHRISTMAS SONG with Khalid and gospel singer Kirk Franklin called “Fall in Love at Christmas”! It’ll be part of Mariah Carey’s new HOLIDAY SPECIAL called “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues”
- Post Malone and the Weeknd and we have the PREVIEW! The NEW COLLAB is called “One Right Now” & it’s out on Friday
- Gwyneth Paltrow released her annual GOOP GIFT GUIDE….it’s got a LOT more sex toys than Oprah’s Favorite Things list and also has a blanket that costs $3695
- PICS: Travis Scott bought matching diamond rings for Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi
- Alec Baldwin reposted a statement from a costume designer STRONGLY DENYING allegations of unsafe working conditions on the set of “Rust”
- PICS: Lady Gaga posed nude for the British edition of “Vogue” & the COVER is gorgeous too!
- Jay-Z joins Instagram but follows only ONE ACCOUNT
- U2 made their TIKTOK DEBUT by sharing a preview of their new song, “Your Song Saved My Life”, which came out today
- Quentin Taratino will auction off NFTs of seven “Pulp Fiction” scenes that have supposedly never been seen before
- VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg got a manicure from his daughter
- Courtney Love allowed the HBO show “Succession” to use the Nirvana song “Rape Me”, and she LOVED what they did with it