bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/3/21)

  • Mariah Carey has a new CHRISTMAS SONG with Khalid and gospel singer Kirk Franklin called “Fall in Love at Christmas”! It’ll be part of Mariah Carey’s new HOLIDAY SPECIAL  called “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues”
  • Post Malone and the Weeknd and we have the PREVIEW! The NEW COLLAB is called “One Right Now” & it’s out on Friday
  • Gwyneth Paltrow released her annual GOOP GIFT GUIDE….it’s got a LOT more sex toys than Oprah’s Favorite Things list and also has a blanket that costs $3695
  • PICS: Travis Scott bought matching diamond rings for Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi
  • Alec Baldwin  reposted a statement from a costume designer STRONGLY DENYING allegations of unsafe working conditions on the set of “Rust”
  • PICS: Lady Gaga posed nude for the British edition of “Vogue” & the COVER is gorgeous too!
  • Jay-Z joins Instagram but follows only ONE ACCOUNT
  • U2 made their TIKTOK DEBUT by sharing a preview of their new song, “Your Song Saved My Life”, which came out today
  • Quentin Taratino will auction off NFTs of seven “Pulp Fiction” scenes that have supposedly never been seen before
  • VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg got a manicure from his daughter
  • Courtney Love allowed the HBO show “Succession” to use the Nirvana song “Rape Me”, and she LOVED what they did with it

 