Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/30/21)

Channing Tatum is returning to his STRIPPER ROOTS for a 3rd “Magic Mike” movie
Jack Dorsey stepped down as Twitter’s CEO and his successor, Parag Agrawal, is already being BLASTED for a quote tweet from 11 years ago
The Gucci family is NOT HAPPY with the “House of Gucci” movie, calling it “extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”
Marilyn Manson’s home was RAIDED BY COPS in connection with his sexual assault investigations
Common and Tiffany Haddish BREAK UP after over a year of dating
PICS: Britney Spears is so thankful to finally be in the “right medication”
Bradley Cooper remembers being held up at KNIFEPOINT in a New York City subway a few years ago
George Clooney remembers fans FILMING HIM while he lay on the ground after his near death motorcycle accident, “If you’re in the public eye, what you realize when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page.”
VIDEO: John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s daughter Ella can really sing
Will Ferrell has NOT SPOKEN to his “Anchorman” production partner & longtime friend, Adam McKay, since 2019…according to Adam is happened after he decided not to cast Will Ferrell in his HBO drama about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers
In his first interview since his car accident in February, Tiger Woods said the accident ENDED his full time golf career
VIDEO: Here’s the trailer for HBO’s new SESAME STREET documentary “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street”