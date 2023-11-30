bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/30/23)

LOS ANGELES – JUN 27: Lil Nas X at the BET Awards 2021 Arrivals at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA
  • Lil Nas X says he’s in his “Christian era” with new, unreleased Christian song…but he did CLARIFY, “I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.””

  • “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner allegedly dumped his secret girlfriend for GAINING WEIGHT and she came with receipts to prove it!
  • Travis Kelce let his NICKNAME for Taylor Swift slip on his podcast….he calls her “Tay”
  • Taylor Swift was the MOST STREAMED song on Spotify this year, Miley Cyrus had the most streamed song globally, and Brooke & Jeffrey had the most streamed podcast! (Ok, not yet but close)
  • You can win $2,500 by creating the best “Elf” INSPIRED DISH
  • And we are getting a “Sex and the City” DATING REALITY SHOW soon!
  • Terrible news,  Shannen Doherty’s stage 4 cancer has SPREAD to her bones, “I don’t want to die.  I’m not done with living.  I’m not done with loving.  I’m not done with creating.”
  • VIDEO: Is the “Friends” theme song just another verse from the “Cheers” tv show them????
  • PICS: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s son Malcolm turned 2
  • Lupita Nyong’o posted a birthday TRIBUTE to the late Chadwick Boseman
  • The writer-director of “Love Actually” admits that the scene with Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightley and the signs is a LITTLE WEIRD
  • PICS: Julia Roberts shared a throwback to celebrate the 19th anniversary of her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel

 