By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/5/21)

LOS ANGELES – APR 22: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt arrives for the “Avengers: End Game” LOs Angeles Premiere on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA
  • Chris Pratt attempted to write a sweet post about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger but the BLOWBACK was swift & furious! “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me.”
  • VIDEO: Harry Styles helps shy fan come out to her mom during concert: “She’s gay!”

  • The ONLY GUNS The Rock will use on his movie sets going forward are his biceps
  • VIDEO: Cardi B’s claim that “a hoe never gets cold” is actually backed by psychological research
  • PICS: Megan Thee Stallion  is graduating from Texas Southern University next month, and her graduation outfit is
  • Kristen Stewart said she wanted Guy Fieri to OFFICIATE her wedding…and yesterday, on the “Today” show, they surprised her with a VIDEO from Guy saying he’s “all in.”
  • Ariana Grande TWEETED 10 years about “Wicked” being her dream role….and now she just got cast as a LEAD WITCH in the movie version!
  • PICS: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, and Mindy Kaling celebrated the Hindu holiday Diwali together
  • Source say Chris Evans will be named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” and he was suppose to get it last year but his accidental JUNK PIC ruined it!
  • People are calling out the celebrities who don’t have a SINGLE HATER, and honestly, it’s an impressive feat
  • John Travolta and Tommy Lee spent their wednesday night BAKING COOKIES and sharing recipes
  • PICS: Marilyn Monroe’s former West Hollywood penthouse is on the market for $2.49 million
  • 13 celebrities that bought their PARENTS A HOUSE
  • “Stay” by Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi has hit 1 BILLION STREAMS on Spotify faster than any other song, ever