Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/5/21)

- Chris Pratt attempted to write a sweet post about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger but the BLOWBACK was swift & furious! “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me.”
- VIDEO: Harry Styles helps shy fan come out to her mom during concert: “She’s gay!”
a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you. 🖤 @Harry_Styles #LoveOnTourMilwaukee #LoveOnTour #SHESGAY pic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9
— mckinley🍒 2 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021
- The ONLY GUNS The Rock will use on his movie sets going forward are his biceps
- VIDEO: Cardi B’s claim that “a hoe never gets cold” is actually backed by psychological research
- PICS: Megan Thee Stallion is graduating from Texas Southern University next month, and her graduation outfit is
- Kristen Stewart said she wanted Guy Fieri to OFFICIATE her wedding…and yesterday, on the “Today” show, they surprised her with a VIDEO from Guy saying he’s “all in.”
- Ariana Grande TWEETED 10 years about “Wicked” being her dream role….and now she just got cast as a LEAD WITCH in the movie version!
- PICS: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, and Mindy Kaling celebrated the Hindu holiday Diwali together
- Source say Chris Evans will be named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” and he was suppose to get it last year but his accidental JUNK PIC ruined it!
- People are calling out the celebrities who don’t have a SINGLE HATER, and honestly, it’s an impressive feat
- John Travolta and Tommy Lee spent their wednesday night BAKING COOKIES and sharing recipes
- PICS: Marilyn Monroe’s former West Hollywood penthouse is on the market for $2.49 million
- 13 celebrities that bought their PARENTS A HOUSE
- “Stay” by Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi has hit 1 BILLION STREAMS on Spotify faster than any other song, ever