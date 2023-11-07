bj-blog | bj-sleaze

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/7/23)

LOS ANGELES – JAN 12: Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA
  • NSFW VIDEO: A fan cat calls Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez jokingly responds “Back up, b****!”
  • Meet the guy who got the job being the TAYLOR SWIFT REPORTER!
  • VIDEO: Celine Dion makes surprise showing at a hockey game and even sang a few notes!
  • Friends are CONCERNED about Jennifer Aniston after Matthew Perry’s death, “She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from [her father’s death last year], and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.”
  • Here’s an EXCERPT from Megan Fox’s new poetry book
  • Chandler was going to CHEAT on Monica but Matthew Perry stopped the scene from ever making air!
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger’s LIFE ADVICE,  “Don’t think when you get up because stupid stuff comes into your mind and negative stuff.”
  • Biggest celebrity Instagram “UNFOLLOWS” of 2023 (including some rumored drama, breakups, perceived disses, & 1 who lost 8 celeb followers)
  • VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg is an elite assassin . . . and a family man . . . in the Apple TV+ movie “The Family Plan”
  • “Dancing with the Stars” is doing Taylor Swift NIGHT on Tuesday, November 21st