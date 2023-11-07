Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/7/23)

VIDEO: Celine Dion makes surprise showing at a hockey game and even sang a few notes!
Friends are CONCERNED about Jennifer Aniston after Matthew Perry’s death, “She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from [her father’s death last year], and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.”
Here’s an EXCERPT from Megan Fox’s new poetry book
Chandler was going to CHEAT on Monica but Matthew Perry stopped the scene from ever making air!
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s LIFE ADVICE, “Don’t think when you get up because stupid stuff comes into your mind and negative stuff.”
Biggest celebrity Instagram “UNFOLLOWS” of 2023 (including some rumored drama, breakups, perceived disses, & 1 who lost 8 celeb followers)
VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg is an elite assassin . . . and a family man . . . in the Apple TV+ movie “The Family Plan”
“Dancing with the Stars” is doing Taylor Swift NIGHT on Tuesday, November 21st