Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/8/21)

- 8 DEATHS at Travis Scott Astroworld Concert include 14-Year-Old, official calls for independent investigation…Travis addressed the tragedy in a video message [BELOW] and again in another TWEET....There is a heartbreaking VIDEO of 2 people climbing up to a camera person trying to get help & another video of the crowd chanting “STOP THE SHOW”….Travis Scott and Drake are BEING SUED over the deadly concert….here’s a recap of WHAT WE KNOW
Travis Scott takes to his Instagram story to address the tragedy at last night’s Astroworld Festival.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) November 7, 2021
- VIDEO: Ye (aka Kanye West) says he wants to STAY with Kim Kardashian & that they’re not even divorced….yet, he’s been seen with a 22-YEAR-OLD MODEL and he recently unfollowed Kim on social media for the second time in two month
- Word is Jennifer Garner and burger chain tycoon boyfriend John Miller had a secret backyard wedding & NO PRENUP
- George Clooney is asking a British tabloid to stop posting pictures of his children saying his wife Amal prosecutes international terrorists, so letting people see what their kids look like could put their LIVES IN JEOPARDY
- VIDEO: Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne teased their new single, “Bite Me”
- VIDEO: Blake Shelton joined Gwen Stefani for the last show of her Vegas residency
- Steven Spielberg doesn’t consider himself an ARTIST
- A list of actors who CAN’T REMEMBER filming their roles in TV shows or movies includes: Matthew Perry . . . Courteney Cox . . . and Raven-Symone
- Maria Shriver posted a PICK ME UP message to Chris Pratt after he was accused of shading his 9-year-old son
- Nick Cannon jokingly volunteers to give Saweetie BABIES!
- Marvel’s “Eternals” opened to $71 MILLION
- Big Bird got VACCINATED!
I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.
Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!
— Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021
- “The Righteous Gemstones” season two TRAILER is out, and it includes Eric Andre and Jason Schwartzman
- Taylor Swift teases SHORT FILM ‘All Too Well’ with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien from “Stranger Things”
- The teaser for Season 4 of “Stranger Things” is here!