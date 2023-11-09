Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/9/23)

The new “Mean Girls” movie trailer is here…and people are confused???? It’s a MUSICAL but the trailer has NO MUSIC…and did the tagline just AGE SHAME every millennial???? [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL TRAILER]
After 118 days, the actors’ strike is FINALLY OVER…tentatively!
Wait???? Is 47 year old Reese Witherspoon and 68 year old Kevin Costner Hollywood’s new IT COUPLE????
Pharrel debuts new Louis Vuitton handbag that’ll cost you $1 MILLION!!!! But PETA is NOT happy!
PICS: Britney Spears, “My book has a lot of sad stories and drama in it … I’m sure some are aware of that but just know there are tons of other beautiful and good stories “
Tallulah Willis says the family is OPEN about Bruce’s struggle with dementia in order to help others, “I think on one hand, it’s who we are as a family. But also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD.”
Judge sides with Katy Perry to EVICT disabled veteran from his home