bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/9/23)

  • The new “Mean Girls” movie trailer is here…and people are confused???? It’s a MUSICAL but the trailer has NO MUSIC…and did the tagline just AGE SHAME every millennial???? [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL TRAILER]
  • After 118 days, the actors’ strike is FINALLY OVER…tentatively!
  • Wait???? Is 47 year old Reese Witherspoon and 68 year old Kevin Costner Hollywood’s new IT COUPLE????
  • Pharrel debuts new Louis Vuitton handbag that’ll cost you $1 MILLION!!!! But PETA is NOT happy!
  • PICS: Britney Spears, “My book has a lot of sad stories and drama in it … I’m sure some are aware of that but just know there are tons of other beautiful and good stories “
  • Tallulah Willis says the family is OPEN about Bruce’s struggle with dementia in order to help others,  “I think on one hand, it’s who we are as a family.  But also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD.”
  • Judge sides with Katy Perry to EVICT disabled veteran from his home
  • Stephen King has written a SEQUEL to “Cujo”
  •  In a PSA for Feeding America, Scarlett Johansson says her family once relied in public assistance for FREE MEALS
  • Holly Madison says that so many of the women were throwing up at the Playboy Mansion, that bathroom pipes actually had to BE REPLACED
  • VIDEO: Here’s the new trailer for  “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” in theaters March 29th
  • VIDEO: And the trailer for Eddie Murphy’s Amazon holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane”