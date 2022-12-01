Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/1/22)

The trailer for “Cocaine Bear” is out, and it looks amazing. It’s based on a TRUE STORY of a coke shipment that gets tossed out of a plane, and a bear making the most of it [SCROLL DOWN FOR NSFW TRAILER & locally news story about the real “cocaine bear”]
The GMA tea! MARRIED “Good Morning America” anchors have been secretly dating each other for months! They have been married to their spouses for 12 years…no word on if divorce is on the horizon.
“People” magazine’s PEOPLE OF THE YEAR are Matthew McConaughey, “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Hudson, and Mila Kunis
VIDEO: Courteney Cox photobombed fans who were having their picture taken on the “Friends” couch and their reactions are AMAZING!
Spotify’s 2022 WRAPPED ….Drake was the most-streamed artist in the U.S., while Bad Bunny was the most-streamed globally. Harry Styles’ “As It Was” was the most-streamed song in the country and globally. Pretty sure “Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning” was the most streamed Podcast (Do not fact check)