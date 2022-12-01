bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/1/22)

cocaine bear
  • The trailer for “Cocaine Bear” is out, and it looks amazing.  It’s based on a TRUE STORY of a coke shipment that gets tossed out of a plane, and a bear making the most of it [SCROLL DOWN FOR NSFW TRAILER & locally news story about the real “cocaine bear”]
  • The GMA tea! MARRIED “Good Morning America” anchors have been secretly dating each other for months! They have been married to their spouses for 12 years…no word on if divorce is on the horizon.
  •  “People” magazine’s PEOPLE OF THE YEAR are Matthew McConaughey, “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Hudson, and Mila Kunis
  • VIDEO: Courteney Cox photobombed fans who were having their picture taken on the “Friends” couch and their reactions are AMAZING!
  • Spotify’s 2022 WRAPPED ….Drake was the most-streamed artist in the U.S., while Bad Bunny was the most-streamed globally.  Harry Styles’ “As It Was” was the most-streamed song in the country and globally. Pretty sure “Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning” was the most streamed Podcast (Do not fact check)
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share DRAMATIC TRAILER for Netflix show
  • VIDEO: People think that “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp “forgets he’s a celebrity” after video of him winning $50 on his college campus goes viral!
  •  Kim Kardashian REJECTED an offer from Balenciaga to do a 2023 campaign before publicly lashing out at them
  • Vocalist and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie, DIED yesterday at 79
  • Anya Taylor-Joy ,26, drove a car for the FIRST TIME on the set of “Mad Max: Furiosa”, “I don’t have a license, I can’t parallel-park, I can’t go on the highway.”
  • VIDEO: Chevy Chase channeled Clark Griswold to help light a massive Christmas display at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Chicago
  • Sam Smith TEASES his new single, “I’m Not Here to Make Friends”
  • VIDEO: The cutest video of Chris Hemsworth and his son skateboarding
  • Al Roker was RUSHED BACK to hospital 24 hours after being released,  “His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital he improved.”