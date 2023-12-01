Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/1/23)

- PICS: Taylor Swift flew to London for 12 HOURS and went full silver glam just to support Beyoncé at the London premiere of the “Renaissance” film!
- And Taylor Swift’s rep SLAMS RUMORS that Taylor and Joe Alwyn were married before their split!
- YIKES! Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty was given a WORSE ETHICS RATING than Shein and fans are shocked
- Sabrina Carpenter’s EPIC RESPONSE to the Catholic church after her new music video created all sorts of controversy!
💬| @SabrinaAnnLynn on the Catholic Church controversy where she filmed the "Feather" music video.
"We got approval in advance…and Jesus was a carpenter"
- Kelly Clarkson’s ex now OWES HER $2.6 MILLION because a judge ruled he OVERCHARGED her when he was acting as her manager!
- Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, was spotted shopping at a DOLLAR GENERAL, after claims she’s been selling off Britney’s stuff to make ends meet
- A couple traded 3 Taylor Swift tickets for their WEDDING VENUE!
- Ummm contestants on “Squid Game: The Challenge” attempted to use condoms as LIP BALM on the show!
- Jeremy Allen White from Hulu’s “The Bear” is DATING Spanish singer Rosalía
- PICS: Tim Burton has finished shooting “Beetlejuice 2″….it’s scheduled to hit theaters NEXT SEPTEMBER
- Rolling Stone says these are the TOP 3 ALBUMS of 2023, SZA’s “SOS” ranks at #1, followed by Boygenius’ “The Record” and Tainy’s “Data”….here’s the FULL LIST of the Top 100!
- John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin remember “death threats” that led to FBI PROTECTION during the filming of “Full House”