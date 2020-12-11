Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/11/20)

- Taylor Swift dropped her 9th album “Evermore” at midnight & it’s getting RAVE REVIEWS….and in it, she unpacks the 2016 DRAMA With Kim Kardashian, Kanye West And Tom Hiddleston in more detail than ever before! PLUS, the lyrics of “Champagne Problems” are about a REJECTED PROPOSAL…but Taylor confirms it’s all fiction & not about her and Joe Alwyn!
- You can be Taylor Swift’s neighbor if you have $11.95 MILLION for a gorgeous mansion!
- LISTEN: Britney Spears collabs with Backstreet Boys on “Matches”…. Drops Deluxe Edition of Glory
- The Recording Academy has apologized to Tiffany Haddish after the comedian called out the Grammys for inviting her to host a ceremony but REFUSING TO PAY for her time, hair, makeup or wardrobe
- BTS named Time’s ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Kelly Clarkson says her estranged husband DEFRAUDED her out of millions!
- Cardi B was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year. Here’s a TRANSCRIPT of her acceptance speech
- Chris Evans tweeted”Wow!!!” and there is an ENTIRE ARTICLE dissecting it
- Brian Baumgartner aka Kevin from “The Office” has made $1 MILLION FROM CAMEO bookings this year alone!
- Ryan Reynolds’ mom trash talks Chris Hemsworth for charity!
To my fellow @agboleague superhero fantasy football players. I don’t trash talk. Even if it’s “required”. Even if it benefits the astounding work of @sickkids hospital. Disparaging others isn’t what heroes do. I was raised to treat friends with respect. #ChrisHevansprine. pic.twitter.com/a6XsNvsRwt
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2020
- VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba from “Dancing with the Stars” has COVID-19 and says she’s dealing with aches and pains
- VIDEO: We are loving Troye Sivan, Kacey Musgraves & Mark Ronson’s new remix “Easy”
- Harry Styles is in NO HURRY to date during the pandemic
- If you didn’t hear, Ellen DeGeneres got COVID-19
- PICS: Check out Seth Rogan’s pretty impressive ceramic work!