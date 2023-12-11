bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/11/23)

Travis Taylor Pap
  • Hold up. There’s rumors that Travis Kelce is planning to PROPOSE on Taylor’s birthday this week???? And Tony Romo accidentally called her “Kelce’s WIFE” at the Chiefs game! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
  • Barbie and Oppenheimer LEAD NOMINATIONS for the Golden Globe Awards, with 9 and 8 nominations respectively!
  • Jada Pinkett Smith now calls Will Smith’s Oscar slap the “HOLY SLAP” because she says it saved their relationship…but Will is spotted for 2nd time out with MYSTERY WOMAN in Miami
  • Kevin Costner and Jewel are DATING but it’s just casual!
  • Michael B. Jordan is reportedly “embarrassed” that he HIT A PARKED CAR with his Ferrari!
  • VIDEO: Amanda Bynes launches PODCAST and debuts her new look!
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner sneaks in to Timothee Chalamet’s “Wonka” premiere to support but skips the red carpet!
  •  2 Chainz was HOSPITALIZED Saturday after his car was hit by another vehicle
  • Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, “Honey Boo Boo”‘s older sister, DIES at age 29 from stage 4 cancer
  • Taylor Swift has first BILLION DOLLAR TOUR!
  • The financial fallout begins for Diddy, 18 brands ABANDON his e-commerce platform in wake of sex assault allegations
  • So Bryan Adams song “Summer of ’69” IS ABOUT what you think it’s about!
  • PICS: In between gigs in Australia, Dave Grohl took some time to feed the homeless
  • VIDEO: Mariah Carey brought Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson onstage in Madison Square Garden to sing “Oh Santa”
  • Here are the CRAZY POP CULTURE EVENTS you forgot even happened this year!