Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/11/23)

Hold up. There’s rumors that Travis Kelce is planning to PROPOSE on Taylor’s birthday this week???? And Tony Romo accidentally called her “Kelce’s WIFE” at the Chiefs game! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
Barbie and Oppenheimer LEAD NOMINATIONS for the Golden Globe Awards, with 9 and 8 nominations respectively!
Jada Pinkett Smith now calls Will Smith’s Oscar slap the “HOLY SLAP” because she says it saved their relationship…but Will is spotted for 2nd time out with MYSTERY WOMAN in Miami
Kevin Costner and Jewel are DATING but it’s just casual!
Michael B. Jordan is reportedly “embarrassed” that he HIT A PARKED CAR with his Ferrari!