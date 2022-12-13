Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/13/22)

By Brooke Fox |
LOS ANGELES – DEC 04: Jack Harlow arrives for Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA
- Jack Harlow wrote a song called “Dua Lipa” …and is now DATING Dua Lipa!!!!
- Dolly Parton the movie and Britney Spears the musical???? The “Black List” of Hollywood’s best UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAYS has been released
- Ariana Grande interviewed Jennifer Coolidge…who says she once slept with a guy (after playing Stifler’s mom in “American Pie”) who CALLED HIS MOM from bed to get a blow dry bar recommendation for her!
- Taylor Swift announced a 2nd ROUND of ticket sales for verified fans . . . but not all of them got the invite
- Elon Musk gets VICIOUSLY BOOED by crowd at Dave Chappelle show
- Nominees for the Golden Globes were announced yesterday . . . and Will Smith and Tom Cruise both SNUBBED
- VIDEO: Jeff Goldblum’s Christmas tree is decorated with Jeff Goldblum ornaments & we’re here for it!
- VIDEO: Lizzo is 100% that GRINCH
- 18 celebs you forgot put out a CHRISTMAS ALBUM
- “Good Morning America” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are being kept OFF AIR until they complete an “internal review” of their relationship
- Jessica Chastain says she used to EAT BANANA PEELS in school, so the other kids would notice her
- Amy Schumer says she feels like a NEW PERSON after being treated for endometriosis
- VIDEO: The Rock doing “daddy curls” with his daughter
- VIDEO: A SOFT ROCK docuseries called “Sometimes When We Touch” will debut on Paramount+ on January 3rd.