Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/13/22)

LOS ANGELES – DEC 04: Jack Harlow arrives for Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA

Jack Harlow wrote a song called “Dua Lipa” …and is now DATING Dua Lipa!!!!

Dolly Parton the movie and Britney Spears the musical???? The “Black List” of Hollywood’s best UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAYS has been released

Ariana Grande interviewed Jennifer Coolidge…who says she once slept with a guy (after playing Stifler’s mom in “American Pie”) who CALLED HIS MOM from bed to get a blow dry bar recommendation for her!

Taylor Swift announced a 2nd ROUND of ticket sales for verified fans . . . but not all of them got the invite

Elon Musk gets VICIOUSLY BOOED by crowd at Dave Chappelle show

Nominees for the Golden Globes were announced yesterday . . . and Will Smith and Tom Cruise both SNUBBED

VIDEO: Jeff Goldblum’s Christmas tree is decorated with Jeff Goldblum ornaments & we’re here for it!

VIDEO: Lizzo is 100% that GRINCH

18 celebs you forgot put out a CHRISTMAS ALBUM

“Good Morning America” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are being kept OFF AIR until they complete an “internal review” of their relationship

Jessica Chastain says she used to EAT BANANA PEELS in school, so the other kids would notice her

Amy Schumer says she feels like a NEW PERSON after being treated for endometriosis

VIDEO: The Rock doing “daddy curls” with his daughter

VIDEO: A SOFT ROCK docuseries called “Sometimes When We Touch” will debut on Paramount+ on January 3rd.