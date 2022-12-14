Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/14/22)

LOS ANGELES – NOV 05: Allison Holker and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss arrives to the ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ World Premiere on November 5, 2018 in Hollywood, CA
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, choreographer, DJ, co-host for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and father of 3 has DIED at age 40. TMZ is REPORTING that it was suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now: 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
Megan Thee Stallion shared EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY in court yesterday….she said Tory Lanez offered a her a million-dollar bribe after he allegedly shot her, telling her, “I can’t go to jail, I’m already on probation . . . don’t tell on me.”
Adam Sandler WINS the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Words to live by, by Jennifer Coolidge, ‘I waited my whole life to not give a f—. It’s the only time we have POWER’
Christopher Nolan RECREATED nuclear explosion without CGI for new film, “Oppenheimer” stars Cillian Murphy alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Josh Hartnett
PICS: Taylor Swift spent her 33rd birthday in the studio with Jack Antonoff
PICS: Jennifer Aniston hosted a big holiday party full of Hollywood’s A-list ‘old guard’
Glen Powell got some interesting ADVICE from Tom Cruise on how to play Jake “Hangman” Seresin in “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Lean into the douchebaggery of it all.”
PICS: Behind the scenes pics and stories from “The White Lotus” wild cast parties!
Snoop Dogg been in the game so long that when he started out, he was writing his raps on a TYPEWRITER