Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/14/22)

LOS ANGELES – NOV 05: Allison Holker and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss arrives to the ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ World Premiere on November 5, 2018 in Hollywood, CA

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, choreographer, DJ, co-host for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and father of 3 has DIED at age 40. TMZ is REPORTING that it was suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now: 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Megan Thee Stallion shared EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY in court yesterday….she said Tory Lanez offered a her a million-dollar bribe after he allegedly shot her, telling her, “I can’t go to jail, I’m already on probation . . . don’t tell on me.”

Adam Sandler WINS the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Words to live by, by Jennifer Coolidge, ‘I waited my whole life to not give a f—. It’s the only time we have POWER’

Christopher Nolan RECREATED nuclear explosion without CGI for new film, “Oppenheimer” stars Cillian Murphy alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Josh Hartnett

PICS: Taylor Swift spent her 33rd birthday in the studio with Jack Antonoff

PICS: Jennifer Aniston hosted a big holiday party full of Hollywood’s A-list ‘old guard’

Glen Powell got some interesting ADVICE from Tom Cruise on how to play Jake “Hangman” Seresin in “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Lean into the douchebaggery of it all.”

PICS: Behind the scenes pics and stories from “The White Lotus” wild cast parties!

Snoop Dogg been in the game so long that when he started out, he was writing his raps on a TYPEWRITER

PICS: Kim Kardashian slays in white, sheer bikini

PICS: Patrick Dempsey devastates fans with new buzzed haircut: ‘traumatizing’

PICS: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2022 Christmas card revealed

PICS: Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, and his wife Emma Heming are celebrating the holidays with all the kids

Dana Carvey and David Spade hosted a two-part TRIBUTE SPECIAL for Chris Farley on their podcast, “Fly on the Wall”

Here’s the holiday films with the MOST CUSS WORDS…of course “Bad Santa” is at the top

VIDEO: Camila Cabello did the Wednesday Dance on TikTok with Morgan Myles . . . one of her contestants from “The Voice”