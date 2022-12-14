bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/14/22)

LOS ANGELES – NOV 05: Allison Holker and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss arrives to the ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ World Premiere on November 5, 2018 in Hollywood, CA
  • Stephen “tWitch” Boss, choreographer, DJ, co-host for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and father of 3 has DIED at age 40. TMZ is REPORTING that it was suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now: 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
  • Megan Thee Stallion shared EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY in court yesterday….she said Tory Lanez offered a her a million-dollar bribe after he allegedly shot her, telling her, “I can’t go to jail, I’m already on probation . . . don’t tell on me.”
  • Adam Sandler WINS the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
  • Words to live by, by Jennifer Coolidge, ‘I waited my whole life to not give a f—. It’s the only time we have POWER’
  • Christopher Nolan RECREATED nuclear explosion without CGI for new film, “Oppenheimer” stars Cillian Murphy alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Josh Hartnett
  • PICS: Taylor Swift spent her 33rd birthday in the studio with Jack Antonoff
  • PICS: Jennifer Aniston hosted a big holiday party full of Hollywood’s A-list ‘old guard’
  • Glen Powell got some interesting ADVICE from Tom Cruise on how to play Jake “Hangman” Seresin in “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Lean into the douchebaggery of it all.”
  • PICS: Behind the scenes pics and stories from “The White Lotus” wild cast parties!
  • Snoop Dogg been in the game so long that when he started out, he was writing his raps on a TYPEWRITER
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian slays in white, sheer bikini
  • PICS: Patrick Dempsey devastates fans with new buzzed haircut: ‘traumatizing’
  • PICS: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2022 Christmas card revealed
  • PICS: Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, and his wife Emma Heming are celebrating the holidays with all the kids
  • Dana Carvey and David Spade hosted a two-part TRIBUTE SPECIAL for Chris Farley on their podcast, “Fly on the Wall”
  • Here’s the holiday films with the MOST CUSS WORDS…of course “Bad Santa” is at the top
  • VIDEO: Camila Cabello did the Wednesday Dance on TikTok with Morgan Myles . . . one of her contestants from “The Voice”