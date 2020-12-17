bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Alexis Fuller |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/17/20)

tom cruise
  • Tom Cruise CALLS OUT Mission: Impossible crew for not following COVID safety protocols.. Hear the leaked audio!
  • A Billie Eilish documentary is coming!!! The offical trailer just dropped!!
  • Justin Timberlake takes on the most CHALLENGING acting role of his career
  • Michael B. Jordan is launching the HBCU basketball tournament in his hometown!
  • A Christmas Story star Peter Billingsley says he was given REAL chewing tobacco at age 12!! & more behind-the-scenes stories
  • The WINNER of The Masked Singer is……….
  • Prince William & Kate Middleton release their family CHRISTMAS CARD…. It’s adorable!
  • Katharine McPhee’s first baby bump photo!