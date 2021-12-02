bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/2/21)

alec baldwin
  • In an interview airing tonight on ABC, Alec Baldwin breaks down, saying he didn’t pull the trigger when his gun went off and killed the cinematographer on his movie “Rust”

  • You could live out your dream of being Kevin McCallister because the “Home Alone” HOUSE is officially available on Airbnb!!!! And THE PICS are amazing!
  • Ben Affleck opens up about his REUNION with Jennifer Lopez calling it “beautiful” and a “great story”
  • Shawn Mendes is UPSET that Camilla Cabelo got custody of their dog!
  • VIDEO:  TikTok user who claims her dad was best friends with Kanye West in high school showed off his yearbook with a NSFW note left by Kanye
  • VIDEO: Just Lizzo making amazing “ass art”
  • Spotify released their list of TOP STREAMING CONTENT for 2021.  Bad Bunny is the most streamed artist globally . . . Drake is the most streamed artist in the U.S. . . . and “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo is the most-streamed song around the world and in the U.S.
  • The first ever GOLDEN CON for “Golden Girls” fans is happening in Chicago this coming April
  • Mariah Carey’s DO’S & DON’TS for the ultimate holiday party
  • Billie Eilish is PETA’s 2021 PERSON OF THE YEAR for being a known vegan and urging the fashion industry to stop using real fur
  • People are so tired of hearing of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s intimate relationship details there’s a PETITION for people to stop interviewing them!
  • Forbes annual 30 UNDER 30 list is out!
  • VIDEO: Here’s the new teaser for “The Matrix Resurrections”
  • Trevor Noah is HOSTING the Grammys again.  They’ll air live January 31st on CBS

 