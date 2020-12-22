Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/22/20)

- Only Zac Efron could get HOTTER with a MULLET!
Zac Efron divides fans with mullet transformation ahead of 80s comedy reboot https://t.co/4RPIjfNm7O
— The Sun TV (@TheSunTV) December 22, 2020
- Lizzo surprised her mom with a car for Christmas and her reaction is everything! Watch it HERE
- Katy Perry IMPERSONATED Zooey Deschanel to get into clubs?!
- Ariana Grande is ENGAGED!!! Even cuter, her ring was INSPIRED by her grandma!
- Bindi Irwin shows off her baby bump!
Bumping Along! Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shows Off 26-Week Baby Belly: 'Oh How I Love You' https://t.co/mPrblul2FC
— People (@people) December 22, 2020
- Scott Disick seen house hunting with his girlfriend… Check out the $65 Million MANSION he toured
- It’s beginning to look a lot like CHRIS-mas!! The Chrises of Hollywood are the gift that keeps giving
- Hilary Duff & husband Matthew Koma’s ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY letters will have you crying!!
- Rihanna shocks fans at GAS STATION in Barbados!