bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Alexis Fuller |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/22/20)

zac efron
  • Only Zac Efron could get HOTTER with a MULLET!

  • Lizzo surprised her mom with a car for Christmas and her reaction is everything! Watch it HERE
  • Katy Perry IMPERSONATED Zooey Deschanel to get into clubs?!
  • Ariana Grande is ENGAGED!!! Even cuter, her ring was INSPIRED by her grandma!
  • Bindi Irwin shows off her baby bump!

  • Scott Disick seen house hunting with his girlfriend… Check out the $65 Million MANSION he toured
  • It’s beginning to look a lot like CHRIS-mas!! The Chrises of Hollywood are the gift that keeps giving
  • Hilary Duff & husband Matthew Koma’s ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY letters will have you crying!!
  • Rihanna shocks fans at GAS STATION in Barbados!