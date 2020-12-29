bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Alexis Fuller |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/29/20)

Joanna Gaines
  • Emma Roberts gives birth to her BABY BOY!
  • Joanna Gaines is returning to TV with a new cooking show!
  • Cardi B calls out PEPPA PIG?!?!
  • The limit does not exist for John Legends birthday celebrations
  • Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spent the holidays together in Barbados
  • Justin Bieber dropped a NSFW comment at Hailey on Insta… And she shut him down!
  • Chrissy Teigen reveals her BOTCHED nose piercing
  • Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen’s sons are playdate PALS!
  • Kim Kardashian wore a GREEN SIX-PACK for Christmas Eve…The internet compared it to the HULK

  • A LIST of all 2020 Celebrity Engagements
  • Miley Cyrus seems psyched about becoming an AUNT
  • Did Jennifer Aniston go too far with her PANDEMIC ornament?