Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/3/21)

By Brooke Fox | December 3, 2021
LOS ANGELES – JUN 7: George Clooney at the American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award to George Clooney at the Dolby Theater on June 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA
George Clooney
TURNED DOWN $35 million for one day of work!!!!! Seth Rogen was SUPER HIGH in the front row at Adele’s TV special & the story is amazing! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
VIDEO: The 5 BIG TAKEAWAYS from Alec Baldwin’s ABC interview, ‘Someone is responsible … but I know it’s not me’
VIDEO: Britney Spears celebrated her 40th birthday in a huge way! Is the “Psss I didn’t even drink the champagne ” a hint she’s pregnant???? 50 Cent
APOLOGIZES after Madonna calls him out for ‘talking smack’ about her racy Instagram posts
VIDEO: Adele compares herself to Voldemort when she doesn’t have her eyebrows dyed! Watch her get her MAKEUP DONE on the YouTube show “Nikkie Tutorials” That radio DJ you hear might already be a robot…except for us. We’re definitely
NOT ROBOT S
PICS: Ashley Graham is embracing her stretch marks in the best way! Halsey recorded a surprise
AUDIO MESSAGE for a young British girl who’s been helping people with mental health difficulties Billboard’s Year-End
CHARTS include Drake as the top artist, BTS as the top duo/group and “Levitating” by Dua Lipa as the top Hot 100 song
PICS: Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well” recently became the longest song to hit #1 on the Hot 100 . . . replacing “American Pie” by Don McLean. So she sent Don flowers and a note
PICS: Billie Eilish changed her hair color again “The Polar Express” is the
MOST POPULAR Christmas movie in nine states. “Home Alone”, “Elf”, and “The Christmas Chronicles” are the top choices in seven states. And “Last Christmas” is popular in six states
VIDEO