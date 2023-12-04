bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/4/23)

taylor blake
  • Ryan Reynolds wins the internet for his HILARIOUS TROLL of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively!

  • A scene from the “Renaissance” movie shows Beyoncé correcting Blue Ivy’s behavior & it’s sparked a HUGE conversation about “GENTLE PARENTING”
  • Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” is #1! And you did see the pics of All THE ORIGINAL MEMBERS of Destiny’s Child at the premiere???
  • “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner admits LYING about not dating after wife’s death
  • Wait….Nick Cannon spends $200,000 A YEAR taking his 11 kids to Disneyland????
  • Macaulay Culkin had everyone in TEARS at his Walk of Fame ceremony…but he’s going viral because people are so shocked by the SOUND OF HIS VOICE
  • Billie Eilish SLAMMED a reporter for discussing her sexuality on the red carpet instead of asking her about “anything else that matters”…even though the interview seemed playful and light
  • PICS/VIDEO: Taylor Swift took her private jet to Green Bay with Brittany Mahomes to watch the Chiefs play!
  • VIDEO: Florence Pugh got hit in the face after a fan threw something at a ComicCon in Brazil!
  • Bad news for IRON MAN FANS, Robert Downey Jr.’s not coming back
  • Beyonce’s “Virgo’s Groove” and Taylor Swift’s “You’re Losing Me” could literally SAVE YOUR LIFE