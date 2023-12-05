Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/5/23)

- Kim Kardashian wore nude lace leggings and carried a PAPER GROCREY BAG as a purse for the Balenciaga show…cause fashion? And Cardi B brought back SKINNY EYEBROWS for the show!
- And Kim’s acting career is getting bigger and bigger! She’s set to STAR in new Ryan Murphy legal drama, where she will play a L.A.’s most successful divorce lawyer, and the owner of an all-female law firm
- Taylor Swift tops People’s 2023 MOST INTRIGUING PEOPLE of the Year list…and she, along with Hollywood strikers and Barbie are in the running for Time’s “PERSON OF THE YEAR“!
- VIDEO: Do you love Beyonce’s NEW SONG “My House”????
- Wait…Barbie & Ken are going to be Danny Ocean’s PARENTS????? “Barbie” co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will play Danny Ocean’s parents in an “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel
- NEW PICS from the “Deadpool 3” set reveal the return of Sabretooth
- PICS: Paris Hilton’s birthday wish for Britney Spears!
- Julia Roberts SPEAKS OUT on Matthew Perry’s death
- PICS: Here’s Tyra Banks celebrating 50 makeup-free
- Elmo approves of Taylor Swift’s red coat from the Chief’s game!
Call it what you want, but Elmo thinks that coat is so gorgeous, Ms. @taylorswift13! 🫶 https://t.co/HSdV23yTsP
— Elmo (@elmo) December 4, 2023
- Sara Bareilles on how “Waitress” saved her life and why aging in public makes her “RAGEFUL”
- Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick, Queen Latifah, and Barry Gibb received their Kennedy Center HONORS
- Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their FIRST CHILD TOGETHER
- Fat Joe says 95% of his lyrics are LIES, and he’s really just a “FAMILY MAN“
- 50% of people say “Die Hard” is NOT A CHRISTMAS MOVIE!
- Here are seven REAL LIFE FILMING LOCATIONS from Christmas movies that you can visit
- Brenda Lee’s classic song, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” HIT NUMBER 1 for the first time ever since being released 65 years ago
- Russian and American astronauts GO TO WAR on the International Space Station, after nuclear war breaks out on Earth, in the new thriller “I.S.S.” …in theaters January 19th!