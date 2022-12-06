Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/6/22)

Kirstie Alley at the Los Angeles premiere of “Sydney White”. Mann Bruin Theatre, Westwood, CA. 09-20-07

Kirstie Alley DIES at 71 after recent cancer diagnosis, her children said in a statement, “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother” John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kristin Chenoweth and more PAY TRIBUTE

Netflix has a ‘SECRET CLUB’ where subscribers can see new films and shows in advance

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix trailers are being PICKED APART….pics of paparazzi hounding them are actually from the Harry Potter premiere! PHOTO EVIDENCE HERE

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to SEPARATE PRIVATE JETS to the same place…they flew from Miami to Van Nuys, California. Each flight used over 15,000 pounds of jet fuel and produced 25 tons of carbon dioxide

Gabourey Sidibe secretly got MARRIED over a year ago

The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker was just sentenced to 21 YEARS IN PRISON

The MOST GOOGLED artist of 2022 is Taylor Swift, followed by Harry Styles

PICS: Millie Bobby Brown with her boyfriend, “I love you”

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint got to spend his 7th birthday WATCHING the Rams . . . and MEETING Jalen Ramsey

VIDEO: Jonah Hill wants to marry Eddie Murphy’s daughter in the comedy “You People”