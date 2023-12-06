Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/6/23)

- Taylor Swift is Time’s PERSON OF THE YEAR and gives her first in depth interview in 4 years! She opens up about re-recording her albums, the extreme prep for her Eras tour, and her relationship with Travis Kelce! “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple….. We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”
Taylor Swift: “Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years—I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago” https://t.co/jZTW1UBlMQ pic.twitter.com/h8WwYvmcYx
- Forbes says Taylor Swift is the 5th MOST POWERFUL WOMAN in the World, behind the president of the European Commission, the president of the European Central Bank, the prime minister of Italy, and Vice President Kamala Harris
- VIDEO: Paris Hilton changed her FIRST DIAPER when her son was already a month old….and it is getting her mom shamed
- Jamie Foxx opens up about his health issues, “I saw the TUNNEL but not the light”
- Hugh Grant HATED being an Oompa Loompa in “Wonka”, “I made a big fuss about it . . . And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator”
- Sofía Vergara sued by contractors who renovated her LA mansion for $1.7 million over UNPAID WORK
- Here are the BEST TV SHOWS of 2023…and here are the WORST TV SHOWS of 2023
- SAG-AFTRA members officially RATIFIED THE DEAL that ended the actors’ strike
- Margot Robbie says an “Oppenheimer” producer asked her to MOVE the “Barbie” release date and she said no! “We’re not moving our date, if you’re scared to be up against us then you move your date.”
- Nickelodeon taps SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks to HELP CALL Super Bowl LVIII
- Angelina Jolie says her kids are, “the CLOSEST PEOPLE to me and my life, and they’re my close friends.”
- 65-year-old Sharon Stone says, “I have just as many people who want to SLEEP WITH ME now as I ever did . . . I think I’m hotter now more than I’ve ever been.”
- Sean Lennon and Peter Jackson teamed up to make an ANIMATED MOVIE based on the John Lennon-Yoko Ono song, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”
- VIDEO: Kingsley Ben-Adir in the trailer for the biopic “Bob Marley: One Love”