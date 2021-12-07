Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/7/21)

- Jimmy Fallon released a NEW SINGLE called “It’s a Masked Christmas” with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion [SCROLL DOWN FOR MUSIC VIDEO]
- Multimillionaire, superstar, actor, and businessman Harry Styles has been accused of … STEALING A MICROWAVE on Long Island
- Travis Scott has OFFICIALLY DENIED that he’s responsible for the 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries that occurred at his Astroworld Festival in Houston last month
- VIDEO: Check out the first teaser for the “Harry Potter” reunion special on HBO Max
- Lil Nas X ripped his skirt onstage, then fell while trying to walk backwards so nobody saw anything
He fell trying to cover himself up 😭 pic.twitter.com/O6SiPShDNe
— 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 ⚜️ (@lilnasxmajor) December 6, 2021
- Jennifer Lawrence shot most of the movie “Don’t Look Up” WITHOUT A TOOTH!
- VIDEO: Ummmm Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly hanging out on Insta live in their underwear
- Drake WITHDREW two of his Grammy nominations without an explanation
- Rihanna says she has NEW MUSIC coming out, quote, “soon, soon, soon.”
- The top three TRENDING SONGS ON TIKTOK this year are: “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” by Popp Hunna . . . “Batman” by LPB Poody . . . and “Bundles” by Kayla Nicole featuring Taylor Girlz
- Jussie Smollett took the stand in his OWN DEFENSE yesterday, and once again denied he staged the hate crime he claimed to be a victim of in Chicago two years ago
- Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival is coming to L.A. for 11 days this spring. It’ll include performances by 130 COMEDIANS including Conan O’Brien . . . Pete Davidson . . . Seth Rogen . . . Gabriel Iglesias . . . Kevin Hart . . . Amy Schumer . . . and Dave Chappelle
- There’s a discussion on Reddit about what fictional characters have MASSIVE WEINERS
- A SEQUEL to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is in the works
- Colin Farrell plays THE PENGUIN in the upcoming movie “The Batman”. . . after which he’ll bring the character back for an HBO Max series
- The Writers Guild of America has named “Get Out” the BEST SCREENPLAY of the 21st Century so far