bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/7/23)

Taylor Kim
  • Swifties flood Kim Kardashian’s comments section with SNAKE EMOJIS after Taylor revealed Kim leaking her 2016 phone call was a “fully manufactured FRAME JOB” released “to say to everyone that I was a liar.”
  • We are not getting a “Barbie” sequel…but we maybe getting a Ken SPINOFF MOVIE!
  •  Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson are DATING and the pics of them holding hands are so cute!
  • Natalie Portman says King Charles asked her at 1999 “Phantom Menace” premiere if she was IN THE ORIGINAL, “No, I’m 18!”
  • Daddy Yankee RETIRES from music, will focus on Jesus
  • If you missed the Time’s article yesterday, here are the BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS Taylor Swift dropped about Scooter Braun, Travis Kelce and more
  • Taylor gave up alcohol and sang her entire set list WHILE RUNNING ON A TREADMILL to prepare for the Eras Tour!
  • 3 things we learned about Beyoncé’s PARENTING STYLE from the ‘Renaissance’ movie
  •  Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is SUING Cole Hauser . . . one of the stars of the show . . . over his new coffee company
  • Horrible. Shannen Doherty found out her husband was having an AFFAIR just before she had surgery to remove a brain tumor
  • Remember Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, the former “Good Morning America” co-anchors who LOST THEIR JOBS after their affair??? Their jilted exes are now DATING EACH OTHER!
  • An AI-generated Jimmy Stewart can LULL YOU TO SLEEP with his telling of “It’s a Wonderful Sleep Story” on the Calm app
  • Jennifer Lopez will star in a film adaptation of the MUSICAL VERSION of “Kiss of the Spiderwoman”
  • Ryan Reynolds is begging people to STOP POSTING PHOTOS from the set of “Deadpool 3”,  “Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies . . . Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone . . .”
  • TV legend Norman Lear DIED at 101…he is the man behind classic shows, like “All in the Family”, “Good Times”, “Maude”, and “The Jeffersons”
  • Julia Roberts on the ADVICE she’d give her 19-year-old self, “Stand up straighter.  It’s all going to be okay, and don’t pluck your eyebrows.”
  • VIDEO: Dan Levy plays a grieving widower in “Good Grief”