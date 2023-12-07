Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/7/23)

Swifties flood Kim Kardashian’s comments section with SNAKE EMOJIS after Taylor revealed Kim leaking her 2016 phone call was a “fully manufactured FRAME JOB” released “to say to everyone that I was a liar.”
We are not getting a “Barbie” sequel…but we maybe getting a Ken SPINOFF MOVIE!
Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson are DATING and the pics of them holding hands are so cute!
Natalie Portman says King Charles asked her at 1999 “Phantom Menace” premiere if she was IN THE ORIGINAL, “No, I’m 18!”
Daddy Yankee RETIRES from music, will focus on Jesus
If you missed the Time’s article yesterday, here are the BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS Taylor Swift dropped about Scooter Braun, Travis Kelce and more
3 things we learned about Beyoncé’s PARENTING STYLE from the ‘Renaissance’ movie
Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is SUING Cole Hauser . . . one of the stars of the show . . . over his new coffee company
Horrible. Shannen Doherty found out her husband was having an AFFAIR just before she had surgery to remove a brain tumor
Remember Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, the former “Good Morning America” co-anchors who LOST THEIR JOBS after their affair??? Their jilted exes are now DATING EACH OTHER!
An AI-generated Jimmy Stewart can LULL YOU TO SLEEP with his telling of “It’s a Wonderful Sleep Story” on the Calm app
Jennifer Lopez will star in a film adaptation of the MUSICAL VERSION of “Kiss of the Spiderwoman”
Ryan Reynolds is begging people to STOP POSTING PHOTOS from the set of “Deadpool 3”, “Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies . . . Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone . . .”
TV legend Norman Lear DIED at 101…he is the man behind classic shows, like “All in the Family”, “Good Times”, “Maude”, and “The Jeffersons”
Julia Roberts on the ADVICE she’d give her 19-year-old self, “Stand up straighter. It’s all going to be okay, and don’t pluck your eyebrows.”
VIDEO: Dan Levy plays a grieving widower in “Good Grief”