bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/8/23)

Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez confirms relationship with Benny Blanco & posts pic of “B” diamond ring on her LEFT HAND! And she acknowledged the fact that Benny once seemingly shaded her, and said he’s “STILL BETTER than anyone”

  • Taylor Swift says she MOVED TO A FOREIGN COUNTRY after Kim Kardashian drama!
  • PICS: Jamie Foxx’s Christmas lights are INSANE!
  • Rapper Kodak Black arrested on COCAINE CHARGES
  • PICS: Zooey Deschanel’s Elf on a Shelf game is strong
  •  Doja Cat HATES SPIDERS and only has them tattooed on her body because it’s like “conquering fear”
  • VIDEO: Green Day’s new single “Dilemma”
  • Here are the 30 WORST CHRISTMAS SONGS of all time! Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Pentatonix all made the list!
  • Mark Ruffalo lived with Joaquin Phoenix years ago, and he says he was neat, clean, super thoughtful, and a GREAT COOK
  • Gwyneth Paltrow says “Iron Man” was originally pitched to her as an INDIE film
  • VIDEO: Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the trailer for “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, an Amazon series loosely based on the Brad Pitt / Angelina Jolie movie
  • VIDEO: 80-year-old Chevy Chase fell off the stage at a screening of “Christmas Vacation”! His rep says, “Thanks to all his falls on ‘SNL’, it was like riding a bike again.  Just a little boo-boo.  All good.”
  • PICS: CUTE! Tony Hawk posted a picture from the wedding of his son Riley and Frances Bean Cobain