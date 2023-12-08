Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/8/23)

- Selena Gomez confirms relationship with Benny Blanco & posts pic of “B” diamond ring on her LEFT HAND! And she acknowledged the fact that Benny once seemingly shaded her, and said he’s “STILL BETTER than anyone”
Selena Gomez Shares a Close-up of a Blinged Out 'B' Ring After Confirming Benny Blanco Romance https://t.co/W8WO3XBwP9
— Glamour (@glamourmag) December 8, 2023
- Taylor Swift says she MOVED TO A FOREIGN COUNTRY after Kim Kardashian drama!
- PICS: Jamie Foxx’s Christmas lights are INSANE!
- Rapper Kodak Black arrested on COCAINE CHARGES
- PICS: Zooey Deschanel’s Elf on a Shelf game is strong
- Doja Cat HATES SPIDERS and only has them tattooed on her body because it’s like “conquering fear”
- VIDEO: Green Day’s new single “Dilemma”
- Here are the 30 WORST CHRISTMAS SONGS of all time! Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Pentatonix all made the list!
- Mark Ruffalo lived with Joaquin Phoenix years ago, and he says he was neat, clean, super thoughtful, and a GREAT COOK
- Gwyneth Paltrow says “Iron Man” was originally pitched to her as an INDIE film
- VIDEO: Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the trailer for “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, an Amazon series loosely based on the Brad Pitt / Angelina Jolie movie
- VIDEO: 80-year-old Chevy Chase fell off the stage at a screening of “Christmas Vacation”! His rep says, “Thanks to all his falls on ‘SNL’, it was like riding a bike again. Just a little boo-boo. All good.”
- PICS: CUTE! Tony Hawk posted a picture from the wedding of his son Riley and Frances Bean Cobain