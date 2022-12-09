Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/9/22)

By Brooke Fox |
- Backstreet Boy Nick Carter SUED for alleged rape of 17-year-old girl on tour bus in Tacoma, WA in 2001…while he DENIES the claim… ABC has PULLED the Backstreet Boys Holiday Special
- Drew Barrymore explains why she DOES NOT BUY her daughters Christmas presents
- Khloé Kardashian’s “heartbreaking” REACTION to beign told she looks “different” in an old interview has reminded fans of the harsh way Kris Jenner described her at birth
- Kate Winslet says women in THEIR 40s “become more woman, more powerful, more sexy”
- Bad Bunny had the HIGHEST GROSSING TOUR of 2022 bringing in $373.5 million….Elton John followed with $334.4 million and Ed Sheeran was 3rd at $246.3 million
- The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are going on a co-headlining TOUR next year…that’s a LOT of singing for Ben Gibbard
- If ya want to cry, here’s the 20 of the SADDEST CHRISTMAS MOVIES of all time
- VIDEO: Meghan Trainor and Penn Badgley totally failed at coordinating a dance
- Reese Witherspoon is doing a SEQUEL to “Election”
- The NEW SEASON of “Carpool Karaoke” features Method Man, Duran Duran, and . . . Hillary Clinton
- Bam Margera is reportedly HOSPITALIZED with pneumonia, put on ventilator
- PICS: deadmau5 posted an x ray to show how much wearing a huge mouse head all the time has screwed up his spine!
- Bill Hader and comedian Ali Wong started dating a few months ago, but it’s OVER now
- Jackie Chan says “Rush Hour 4” is HAPPENING
- Trevor Noah’s signoff last night, on his final episode of “The Daily Show”