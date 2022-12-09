Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/9/22)

NEW YORK-SEP 24: Singer Nick Carter visits Planet Hollywood Times Square on September 24, 2013 in New York City.

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter SUED for alleged rape of 17-year-old girl on tour bus in Tacoma, WA in 2001…while he DENIES the claim… ABC has PULLED the Backstreet Boys Holiday Special

Drew Barrymore explains why she DOES NOT BUY her daughters Christmas presents

Khloé Kardashian’s “heartbreaking” REACTION to beign told she looks “different” in an old interview has reminded fans of the harsh way Kris Jenner described her at birth

Kate Winslet says women in THEIR 40s “become more woman, more powerful, more sexy”

Bad Bunny had the HIGHEST GROSSING TOUR of 2022 bringing in $373.5 million….Elton John followed with $334.4 million and Ed Sheeran was 3rd at $246.3 million

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are going on a co-headlining TOUR next year…that’s a LOT of singing for Ben Gibbard

If ya want to cry, here’s the 20 of the SADDEST CHRISTMAS MOVIES of all time

VIDEO: Meghan Trainor and Penn Badgley totally failed at coordinating a dance

Reese Witherspoon is doing a SEQUEL to “Election”

The NEW SEASON of “Carpool Karaoke” features Method Man, Duran Duran, and . . . Hillary Clinton

Bam Margera is reportedly HOSPITALIZED with pneumonia, put on ventilator

PICS: deadmau5 posted an x ray to show how much wearing a huge mouse head all the time has screwed up his spine!

Bill Hader and comedian Ali Wong started dating a few months ago, but it’s OVER now

Jackie Chan says “Rush Hour 4” is HAPPENING

Trevor Noah’s signoff last night, on his final episode of “The Daily Show”