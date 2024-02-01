Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/1/24)

- VIDEO: YIKES! Did Justin Timberlake just take a swipe at Britney Spears before performing “Cry Me a River”, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely F–KING NOBODY” And Britney just RESPONDED, “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”
- Travis Kelce reveals when relationship with Taylor Swift ACTUALLY STARTED…and the sweetest story of Travis’ mom giving Taylor her 87 RING!
- PICS: Vogue magazine has named Usher the Super Bowl MVP
- Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra forced to move out of $20M mansion because of MOLD INFESTATION
- PICS: Kim Kardashian rocks fur maxi skirt and matching $13K coat for dinner with Kanye West, North and friends
- Margot Robbie is NOT UPSET over her Oscar snub, “there’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed”
- VIDEO: Jessica Biel posted the sweetest birthday video for Justin Timberlake and it’s making us feel like those breakup rumors are all wrong!
- Kelly Clarkson admits she was “PRE-DIABETIC” before drastic transformation
- Adam Sandler will receive the People’s ICON HONOR at the People’s Choice Awards
- Alec Baldwin has pleaded NOT GUILTY to those new “Rust” charges
- VIDEO: T-Pain says he has taken his name off of country songs he’s written because of racist backlash from it
- Taylor Swift tops this year’s “Billboard” Power 100 list for the 1st TIME
- Julia Roberts posted this birthday TRIBUTE to her husband Danny Moder