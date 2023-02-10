Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/10/23)

- Drake places 7 ‘psychotic’ bets on the Super Bowl, including $700k on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles… he could win a huge $4.5 MILLION if they all come in!
- TikToker who was a seat filler next to J Lo and Ben Affleck at the Grammy’s reveals what REALLY WENT DOWN!
@almostannna
Replying to @canadiansupernova #greenscreen this is prob the funniest story i have it was so silly. Feeling overhelmed by this attention so im gonna take a break from all of this, i shared the big things and the how-to but all this attention is a lot haha 🙂 I answered all the important questions already, good luck guys! Hear about it more on @hitqldbreakfast tonight! #seatfiller #grammys
- ‘It makes me sick’: Britney Spears HITS BACK after rumors spread her loved ones tried to stage an intervention amid fears she ‘might die’
- Tim Allen will RETURN as Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story 5” saying, “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”
- Elizabeth Banks directed “Cocaine Bear”and she joked she’d be open to doing a COCAINE SHARK movie next, “‘Jaws’ with cocaine, I don’t see how that loses.”
- New lawsuit says that Alec Baldwin NEVER REACHED OUT to Halyna Hutchin’s parents after he fatally shot her and they’re seeking “accountability and justice”
- LISTEN: Lizzo released her remix of “Special” with SZA
- Mischa Barton claimed she was told to SLEEP WITH Leonardo DiCaprio to further her career at age 19 in resurfaced 2005 chat
- Matthew McConaughey is releasing his first CHILDREN’S BOOK
- A “new” Whitney Houston gospel album called “I Go to the Rock” will drop later this year, with 6 PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED songs
- The trailer for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Nike movie is here. It’s called “AIR” and it doesn’t have a release date yet.