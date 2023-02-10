bj-blog | bj-sleaze

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/10/23)

drake super bowl bet
  • Drake places 7 ‘psychotic’ bets on the Super Bowl, including $700k on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles… he could win a huge $4.5 MILLION if they all come in!
  • TikToker who was a seat filler next to J Lo and Ben Affleck at the Grammy’s reveals what REALLY WENT DOWN! 
  • ‘It makes me sick’: Britney Spears HITS BACK after rumors spread her loved ones tried to stage an intervention amid fears she ‘might die’
  • Tim Allen will RETURN as Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story 5” saying, “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity.  And off we go to a number 5!  To infinity and beyond!”
  • Elizabeth Banks directed “Cocaine Bear”and she joked she’d be open to doing a COCAINE SHARK movie next, “‘Jaws’ with cocaine, I don’t see how that loses.”
  • Tommy Lee’s wife accused of LEAKING Pamela Anderson’s private texts where she called him “one true love”
  • New lawsuit says that Alec Baldwin NEVER REACHED OUT to Halyna Hutchin’s parents after he fatally shot her and they’re seeking “accountability and justice”
  • LISTEN: Lizzo released her remix of “Special” with SZA
  • Kristen Bell reveals “SHOCKING” CONVERSATION she and Dax Shepard have with their 8 and 9 year old kids about drugs & telling them “their daddy is an addict”
  • Mischa Barton claimed she was told to SLEEP WITH Leonardo DiCaprio to further her career at age 19 in resurfaced 2005 chat
  • Matthew McConaughey is releasing his first CHILDREN’S BOOK
  • A “new” Whitney Houston gospel album called “I Go to the Rock” will drop later this year, with 6 PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED songs
  • The trailer for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Nike movie is here.  It’s called “AIR” and it doesn’t have a release date yet.

 

 

 

 

 