Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/11/21)

By Brooke Fox | February 11, 2021
Taylor Swift drops
BIG NEWS for fans, she’s dropping the new rendition of “Love Story” at midnight tonight…and has re-recorded the entire “Fearless” album and it will be out soon!
VIDEO
Jeep
PULLED its Super Bowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen off YouTube, after it was revealed that Bruce was arrested for DRUNK DRIVING in New Jersey back in November after he took a shot of tequila with a fan Kevin Hart’s
PERSONAL SHOPPER cheated him out of $1 million!
PICS: HBO is developing a “Scooby-Doo” spin-off about Velma with Mindy Kaling starring!
VIDEO: Watch a drunk Tom Brady tossing the Lombardi Trophy at the Tampa Bay victory parade…and here’s another video of Brady just HAMMERED Here’s
25 CELEBRITIES who have watched the Britney Spears doc and have something to say!
MORE WOMEN nominated for Rock n Roll Hall of Fame than ever before Pink & her daughter Willow have a
NEW SONG coming out tomorrow called “Cover Me in Sunshine” There’s a fan theory that Jody Foster played
MATCH MAKER for Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Justin Bieber will perform his 2013 album “Journals” during a
TikTok CONCERT on Valentine’s Day Four-poster
BEDS are gaining popularity because of the Netflix show “Bridgerton” Actress Gina Carano has been
BOOTED OFF “The Mandalorian” after she penned a social media post that compared being a Republican to being Jewish in Nazi Germany Sia’s new film about an autistic teen, starring Maddie Ziegler and Kate Hudson, got nominated for 2 Golden Globes but is getting
DESTROYED by critics who say it’s “staggeringly tone-deaf” and “cringe” The U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam did a
RAP SONG to celebrate a Happy Lunar New Year
VIDEO: Watch Elton John & Michael Cane’s funny video promoting the COVID-19 vaccine