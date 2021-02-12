Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/12/21)

- Judge rules AGAINST Britney Spears’ father in conservatorship dispute….he was not removed as conservator but instead a 3rd party has been established as co-conservator
- A list of famous people who are SO beloved that they can “DO NO WRONG” includes . . . Dolly Parton, Keanu Reeves, Betty White, Tom Hanks, The Rock, and Jennifer Garner
- Chrissy Teigen finally joins TikTok and amasses over a HUNDRED THOUSAND FOLLOWERS in mere hours…here’s her VERY FIRST TIKTOK
@chrissy.teigen
learning process
- Tinder released a playlist of the MOST POPULAR SONGS people add to their profile as an anthem…”Good Days” by SZA tops the list!
- Mindy Kaling has PERFECT RESPONSE to online troll…and it might just be the biggest flex ever!
- “Chappelle’s Show” RETURNS to Netflix but this time with Dave Chappelle’s BLESSING!
- Bam Margera posted some drunken videos talking about being CUT OUT of “Jackass 4” and we’re hoping he gets the help he needs
- A REMAKE of the 1997 movie “Face/Off” is in the works…no word if John Travolta and Nicholas Cage will be involved