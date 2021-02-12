bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/12/21)

LOS ANGELES – FEB 25: Britney Spears arrives for the Hollywood Beauty Awards 2018 on February 25, 2018 in Hollywood, CA
  • Judge rules AGAINST Britney Spears’ father in conservatorship dispute….he was not removed as conservator but instead a 3rd party has been established as co-conservator
  • A list of famous people who are SO beloved that they can “DO NO WRONG” includes . . . Dolly Parton, Keanu Reeves, Betty White, Tom Hanks, The Rock, and Jennifer Garner
  • Chrissy Teigen finally joins TikTok and amasses over a HUNDRED THOUSAND FOLLOWERS in mere hours…here’s her VERY FIRST TIKTOK
@chrissy.teigen

learning process

♬ UCKERS – Shygirl

  • Tinder released a playlist of the MOST POPULAR SONGS people add to their profile as an anthem…”Good Days” by SZA tops the list!
  • Mindy Kaling has PERFECT RESPONSE to online troll…and it might just be the biggest flex ever!
  • “Chappelle’s Show” RETURNS to Netflix but this time with Dave Chappelle’s BLESSING!
  • Bam Margera posted some drunken videos talking about being CUT OUT of “Jackass 4” and we’re hoping he gets the help he needs
  • A REMAKE of the 1997 movie “Face/Off” is in the works…no word if John Travolta and Nicholas Cage will be involved