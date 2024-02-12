Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/12/24)

- Beyonce announces NEW SURPRISE ALBUM at the end of her Verizon Super Bowl COMMERCIAL…and you can already hear the 1st two tracks! The album “act II” is out March 29th! Did you see her at the Super Bowl looking like country perfection PICS HERE!
- VIDEO: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez & Tom Brady’s “Dunkin'” commercial WINS the Super Bowl
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a kiss to her song ‘Love Story’ at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl VICTORY PARTY and Travis BELTS OUT “You Belong With Me”! VIDEO HERE
- Did ya’ll catch Taylor Swift playing the “Taylor Swift” drinking game???? Girl chugged an entire beer! And how cute are her and Travis Kelce’s mom HOLDING HANDS after the big win???
Taylor Swift chugging pic.twitter.com/61jwxtYOir
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 12, 2024
- Usher’s HALFTIME SHOW brought abs, skates, & Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris, Lil Jon & will.i.am!!!!
- PICS: Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr make their first PUBLIC OUTING as a couple!
- VIDEO: Brittany Mahomes goes viral for saying “I don’t car” after Jackson Mahomes gets denied VIP entry at Vegas club
- People can’t get enough of Ice Spice looking UTTERLY CONFUSED at the Super Bowl!
- “The Golden Bachelorette” is OFFICIALLY HAPPENING
- PICS: You have to see all the adorable celebrities at the Nickelodeon Super Bowl stream
- VIDEO: Post Malone sings “America the Beautiful”
- Josh Brolin put out a BOOK OF BTS PICS & POEMS he wrote about “Dune” and Timothée Chalamet
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton released a DUET called “Purple Irises”
- Team Ruff DEFEATED Team Fluff in the “Puppy Bowl”
- O.J. Simpson has PROSTATE CANCER
- Did you know Andre 3000 tried out for the “Fast and Furious” franchise, but Ludacris GOT THE PART obvi