Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/13/24)

- Taylor Swift CRINGING at her parents being at the club in Vegas with her and Travis Kelce is everything!
@taylorswift
accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life
- VIDEO: Beyoncé is a TWITCH STREAMER now!!!
- Justin Bieber didn’t perform with Usher during the Halftime show because he simply “wasn’t FEELING IT”
- NFL cleans up Alicia Keys CRACKED VOCALS in the official version WATCH IT HERE
- Did you catch the woman FALL OFF THE POLE during Usher’s performance????
- This year’s Super Bowl SHATTERS records with 123.4 MILLION viewers!
- The dog in Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial is owned by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and his name is ROY
- Dolly Parton responds to Elle King’s drunken Opry tribute, “Let’s just FORGIVE AND FORGET IT”
- Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launch Gin & Juice CANNED COCKTAILS
- Star Wars C-3PO head could fetch a MILLION DOLLARS at Hollywood props auction
- Wait what? Owen Wilson has earned approximately $135,000 just by saying the word “WOW” in his movies according to MovieWeb
- Ryan Gosling says playing a HAMSTER on the “Mickey Mouse Club” helped him relate to Ken in “Barbie”
- Kate McKinnon is releasing her first YOUNG ADULT NOVEL called “The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science”
- PICS: Tiger Woods revealed his new apparel line with a new tiger logo called Sun Day Red
- Here are the 45 BEST ROMCOMS of all time for your Valentine’s!
- Jennifer Lopez used her OWN MONEY to fund her 65-minute movie “This Is Me . . . Now: A Love Story”
- And Rick Astley cover Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license”