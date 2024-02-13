bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/13/24)

Taylor Parents
  • Taylor Swift CRINGING at her parents being at the club in Vegas with her and Travis Kelce is everything!
@taylorswift

accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life

♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

  • VIDEO: Beyoncé is a TWITCH STREAMER now!!!
  • Justin Bieber didn’t perform with Usher during the Halftime show because he simply “wasn’t FEELING IT”
  • NFL cleans up Alicia Keys CRACKED VOCALS in the official version WATCH IT HERE
  • Did you catch the woman FALL OFF THE POLE during Usher’s performance????
  • This year’s Super Bowl SHATTERS records with 123.4 MILLION viewers!
  • The dog in Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial is owned by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and his name is ROY
  • Dolly Parton responds to Elle King’s drunken Opry tribute, “Let’s just FORGIVE AND FORGET IT”
  • Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launch Gin & Juice CANNED COCKTAILS
  • Star Wars C-3PO head could fetch a MILLION DOLLARS at Hollywood props auction
  • Wait what?  Owen Wilson has earned approximately $135,000 just by saying the word “WOW” in his movies according to MovieWeb
  • Ryan Gosling says playing a HAMSTER on the “Mickey Mouse Club” helped him relate to Ken in “Barbie”
  • Kate McKinnon is releasing her first YOUNG ADULT NOVEL called “The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science”
  • PICS: Tiger Woods revealed his new apparel line with a new tiger logo called Sun Day Red
  • Here are the 45 BEST ROMCOMS of all time for your Valentine’s!
  • Jennifer Lopez used her OWN MONEY to fund her 65-minute movie “This Is Me . . . Now: A Love Story”
  • And Rick Astley cover Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license”

 