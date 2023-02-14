Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/14/23)

- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly haven’t broken off their engagement, but Megan isn’t speaking to him, and she somehow TOOK OFF HER RING! There are RUMORS he was cheating with his guartist Sophie Lloyd!
- The World’s HIGHEST PAID ENTERTAINERS list is out….and #1 is an iconic rock band Alexis has never even heard of! Taylor Swift is the ONLY WOMAN in the top 10 coming in at #9!
- PICS: Olivia Wilde posted a picture of A$AP Rocky from the Super Bowl with the caption, “If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge” . . . and she tagged both Rocky AND Rihanna
- VIDEO: Cardi B almost didn’t make Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show because of her heels
- Post Malone got TURNED AWAY from a posh bar because of his face tattoos!
- OMG buy us tickets!!!! Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are doing The Restless Leg Tour TOGETHER starting in April
- PICS: YES! The ladies of “Parks and Recreation” still celebrate “Galentine’s Day” together
- PICS: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes did indeed go to Disneyland
- Here are the 17 MOST ROMANTIC movies to watch on Valentine’s day!
- Barney, the purple dinosaur, is getting RELAUNCHED as an animated series
- VIDEO: Lizzo finally realized her dream of being able to tell all three members of Destiny’s Child that she saw them perform at a Walmart in Houston when she was in fifth grade
- The “Ted Lasso” season 3 trailer is here!