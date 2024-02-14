Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/14/24)

- Taylor Swift allegedly KICKED Kanye West OUT of the Super Bowl after he purchased seats directly in front of her….though his rep SWEARS that’s not true! [SCROLL DOWN TO HEAR RUMOR]
- Who needs football! Travis Kelce is now officially a HOLLYWOOD MOVIE PRODUCER! The indie film stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman
- And Travis Kelce was MIC’D up and this is exactly what he said to Taylor after the big win! Plus, Travis & Jason Kelce are back on their PODCAST to dish on all things VEGAS!
- Katy Perry is LEAVING “American Idol” to “feel the pulse of my own beat” after the end of this season!
- Matt Damon IMPROVISED this line in Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ commercial, “Remember when I told you I would do anything for you? This is ‘anything.'”
- VIDEO: Adele calls out Jason Kelce for sounding “drunk” after he yells “EAGLES” at her Vegas show!
- Fans think Beyoncé and Lady Gaga have a “Telephone” SEQUEL on the way!
- VIDEO: Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg are starring in a new movie about Sasquatches.both playing Sasquatches!
- “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans has reportedly found love with ADULT FILM entertainer Melissa Stratton
- PICS: Kim Kardashian shares more pics from Vegas to prove she did have fun at the Super Bowl despite out boring her VIP suite looked
- Alyssa Milano SLAMMED for attending Super Bowl with son after asking fans to DONATE $10,000 towards his baseball team
- PICS: Shaq got to meet Taylor Swift and Ice Spice at the Super Bowl!
- There is a Swiftposium with scholars from around the world gathering to discuss Taylor Swift’s INFLUENCE!
- Jake Gyllenhaal has nothing but PRAISE for Post Malone’s performance in the new “Road House” movie
- Grover has a new job as a ROVING REPORTER!
- You probably didn’t realize that Kate Hudson was in “Home Alone 2” and she’s STILL COLLECTING her 10 cent residules
- Sally Field calls out BULLYING of a young Julia Roberts
- VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown fights a dragon in the Netflix movie “Damsel”