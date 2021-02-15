Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/15/21)

- Chris Harrison STEPS DOWN after controversial interview where he defended contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell’s, problematic past (HIS APOLOGY)….which she has since said, “My ignorance WAS RACIST”
- Nicki Minaj father KILLED in hit-and-run accident in Long Island
- Megan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting BABY #2!
Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9
— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021
- VIDEO: Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia Conway, barely makes it through to the NEXT ROUND of “American Idol”
- Did you see Justin Timberlake’s APOLOGY to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson?
- PICS: Kendall Jenner and 24-year-old Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker are Instagram official
- VIDEO: Ryan Reynold’s Valentines post for Blake Lively is the cutest!!!
- PICS: Here’s a pic of Shawn Mendes literally kissing Camila Cabello’s feet!
- UFC star Julian Marquez asked Miley Cyrus to be his Valentine. And she said yes . . . IF he shaves an “MC” into his chest hair
Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love!
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021
- A NY comedian handed out $13,000 in VALENTINE’S DAY TIPS!
- Ashley Judd broke her leg in four places after tripping over a fallen tree while doing conservation work in the Congo…and she almost LOST HER LEG but she is recovering
- Cara Delevingne has been gifting her friends SEX TOYS
- Larry King’s widow to contest his SECRET WILL in court
- Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are doing the Angelina / Billy Bob thing . . . he’s wearing a drop of her BLOOD around his neck
- A new study says Techno is the least effective genre for REDUCING ANXIETY… Dubstep and ’70s rock anthems aren’t much better
- PICS: Meghan Trainor gave birth to a baby boy!