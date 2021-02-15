bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/15/21)

LOS ANGELES – JAN 08: Chris Harrison arrives for the ABC Winter TCA Party 2020 on January 08, 2020 in Pasadena, CA
  • Chris Harrison STEPS DOWN after controversial interview where he defended contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell’s,  problematic past (HIS APOLOGY)….which she has since said, “My ignorance WAS RACIST”
  • Nicki Minaj father KILLED in hit-and-run accident in Long Island
  • Megan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting BABY #2! 

  • VIDEO: Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia Conway, barely makes it through to the NEXT ROUND of “American Idol”
  • Did you see Justin Timberlake’s APOLOGY to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson?
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner and  24-year-old Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker are Instagram official
  • VIDEO: Ryan Reynold’s Valentines post for Blake Lively is the cutest!!!
  • PICS: Here’s a pic of Shawn Mendes literally kissing Camila Cabello’s feet!
  • UFC star Julian Marquez asked Miley Cyrus to be his Valentine.  And she said yes . . . IF he shaves an “MC” into his chest hair

  • A NY comedian handed out $13,000 in VALENTINE’S DAY TIPS! 
  • Ashley Judd broke her leg in four places after tripping over a fallen tree while doing conservation work in the Congo…and she almost LOST HER LEG but she is recovering
  • Cara Delevingne has been gifting her friends SEX TOYS
  • Larry King’s widow to contest his SECRET WILL in court
  • Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are doing the Angelina / Billy Bob thing . . . he’s wearing a drop of her BLOOD around his neck
  • A new study says Techno is the least effective genre for REDUCING ANXIETY… Dubstep and ’70s rock anthems aren’t much better
  • PICS: Meghan Trainor gave birth to a baby boy!