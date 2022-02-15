Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/15/22)

By Brooke Fox |
- Offset filled their entire house with ROSES (including the pool) and then sent Cardi B on a scavenger hunt for 6 new Chanel purses and a $375,000 WATCH! More PICS HERE [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Kanye West sent Kim Kardashian a literal TRUCK FULL OF ROSES for Valentine’s with a message on the truck that reads, “My vision is krystal klear”….as Julia Fox confirms BREAK UP from Ye
- Kanye POSTS TEXTS from Kim begging him to stop threatening Pete….also, Kim and Pete Davidson were photographed KISSING for the first time
- Netflix doesn’t want subscribers to think of it as a PRICE INCREASE, just a price “update”
- The BEST SUPER BOWL AD according to the “USA Today” Ad Meter was Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage with Anna Kendrick and Barbie. The LOWEST RATEST AD was the bouncing QR code from Coinbase
- Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes are ALL HOSTING the Oscars
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian calls Pete Davidson “the sweetest” after he sends her Valentine’s flowers amid Tristan paternity scandal
- Rachel Zegler confirms she’s DATING ‘West Side Story’ co-Star Josh Andres Rivera
- PICS: Victoria Beckham threw it way back to 1998 for her Valentine’s post to David
- James Blunt suggested New Zealand cops play some of his music to ANNOY PROTESTERS ….they took his advice but protesters started SINGING along
- PICS: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka had a Valentine’s Day staycation
- Trevor Noah will HEADLINE the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner
- VIDEO: Netflix released a teaser for season two of “Bridgerton”. It comes out March 25th